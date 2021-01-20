ACME — Charlie Peterson doesn’t need an excuse to dial it up a little in practice.
He had one anyway Wednesday.
The Traverse City St. Francis quarterback put a little extra on his passes during the Gladiators unusual practice in preparation for Saturday’s Division 7 state championship game.
The Glads practiced in the Governors Hall at the Grand Traverse Resort, with players sporting tennis shoes while running drills on the carpeted 19,320 square foot hall that usually hosts trade shows and large events like the Michigan Special Olympics opening ceremony. The hall has a 20-foot high ceiling, so passes couldn’t be aired out very high.
“It was pretty fun, actually,” Peterson said. “It’s a good excuse to throw more darts than normal.”
St. Francis (9-2) takes on New Lothrop (10-0) meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ford Field in Detroit with the Division 7 championship on the line. The Glads plan to practice at the GT Resort again Thursday before a Friday session indoors in Brighton’s artificial turf Legacy Center in order to adjust to playing inside in a climate-controlled environment.
Grand Traverse Resort allowed the Glads to practice inside without cost.
St. Francis players donned their traditional gold helmets with an extra sticker reading “CC” for Carolyn Carroll, the wife of longtime assistant coach Jim Carroll who passed away recently. The Glads also get back assistant coach Steve Curtis after he spent much of the year getting treatment for bone cancer.
“It shows what we play for,” Peterson said of the stickers. “He’s been a father figure for everybody at St. Francis for a long, long time.”
Gladiators senior offensive lineman Jack Beckwith extends his family legacy Saturday. His father Brian and uncles Joe, Josh and Ben all played in state championship games at St. Francis.
“The guys and I have been chasing this dream for years and years,” Beckwith said. “I’ve chased it ever since I’ve seen my uncles and my dad play. For me, it’s the tunnel, it’s the cleats, the sound the cleats on the concrete tunnel coming out into the field. That’s what we’ve all dreamed of and that’s what we get to experience now.”
The uncles all won, while Brian’s TCSF team fell short in the finals.
“He’s telling me it doesn’t matter that you’ve made it before and you’ve got to win it or else it’s gonna suck,” Beckwith said. “And he’s right. I plan to put everything I’ve got into it. I know it’s gonna be a dogfight.”
This is St. Francis’ first state finals appearance since winning the 2009 championship 42-8 over Hudson.
The Gladiators and Hornets last faced off to end the 2018 regular season, with St. Francis winning 35-14 at home in what would be New Lothrop’s only loss of the season on the way to a Division 7 championship.
“We had a pretty darn good team, and obviously St. Francis did, too,” Hornets head coach Clint Galvas said of the 2018 matchup. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise. Sometimes you need a little humble pie.”
This year’s matchup pits the two traditional football powers against each other in the championship game. Neither wants any humble pie this time.
St. Francis started the season 1-2 for its humble pie moment this season. Then the Gladiators reeled off eight straight victories, including 21-20 over Jackson Lumen Christi to end the regular season and a 13-12 regional championship win last Saturday at Cass City. Add in a 44-32 victory at Charlevoix, and the Glads have been battle tested and are used to playing away from home.
“I think just with the first few games, it was a punch in the face and a big realization we have to step it up and work harder,” Beckwith said. “We’re going to face challenges, but we’ve got to conquer them. I think there was a mental change.”
New Lothrop, meanwhile, hasn’t played a game decided by less than 15 points all season, and that one came in last week’s 36-21 win over Schoolcraft.
Like the Glads, the Hornets practiced indoors at the Genesee Fieldhouse in Grand Blanc to prepare.
“When they’re on offense, everything kind of runs through number six, their quarterback,” St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said of Hornets QB Cam Orr, an all-state defensive lineman and state champion wrestler who’ll play defensive end at Ferris State.
Orr threw for 1,721 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions this season, adding 569 rush yards and 16 TDs. Leading rusher Will Muron gained 653 yards and scored eight TDs and also leads the Hornets in receiving with 510 yards and seven more TDs as four New Lothrop players have over 200 receiving yards.
Muron made all-state as a defensive back, and fellow Hornets defender Bryce Cheney picked off six passes this season. Lineman Will Taylor drew second-team all-state honors, and specialist Julius Garza was honorable mention.
The Hornets gave up less than 10 points in six of 10 contests.
The Gladiators counter with a balanced offense where four different running backs have 40 or more carries and over 240 yards, led by Owen Mueller’s 523 yards and 483 from Aidan Schmuckal. Peterson added 889 passing yards.
Tickets for the finals — which are broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit — are limited to 125 per team. St. Francis was able to split them up with two for each player and cheerleader and each coaches’ spouse.