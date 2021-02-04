TRAVERSE CITY — The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to most high school sports at one time or another over the past year, but it couldn’t stop dozens of local athletes from signing their National Letter of Intent to play college sports Wednesday.
The normal fanfare from fellow students, teammates, family, friends and coaches was forbidden in most cases and left everyone looking for a good way to celebrate National Signing Day.
For Traverse City Central seniors Tylor McCoon and Austin Bills, that meant setting up outside the school’s main doors to each sign their NLI to play football at Saginaw Valley State University together next fall.
The pair have played football side by side since fifth grade and continue that legacy as Bills heads to Saginaw to play running back and McCoon tight end.
“I’m really proud of him, he’s done a lot to get here,” McCoon said of Bills. “Just playing together ever since we were little means a lot.”
McCoon, who missed the majority of his senior season with an injury sustained in the first game of the year, was flanked by Bills Wednesday as they simultaneously signed with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals stuck with McCoon although he wasn’t able to play this season, using highlight tapes from his play as a junior and his references from off-the-field activity to gain the offer.
McCoon spent every moment possible with the team during his recovery and was co-captain, with Bills, from the sideline.
“He embodied everything we want out of guys in our program with the idea of leadership and leading by example,” said Trojans head coach Eric Shugars of McCoon. ”He’s a program kind of guy. He just went above and beyond his work ethic and he brought others with him.”
Unlike McCoon, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in over 200 pounds, Bills needed to make a name for himself with his play on the field this season.
Bills accounted for 21 touchdowns in his two seasons on varsity and had to make a name for himself in a star-studded Trojans offense. The running back amassed over 2,000 offensive yards at TC Central, but was flying under the radar for most of this year because of COVID restrictions.
“It was different,” Bills said of the process during a pandemic. “It’s taken a lot of hard work to get myself out there and to find the right college. I think I did.”
Schugars said Bills and McCoon each contributed to the senior leadership off the field that kept the Trojans on task during multiple shutdowns that coaches and players were unable to make contact during. Even on the day that the shutdown came in November, Bills showed up to the team meeting with track cleats to get his teammates to sprint following the meeting.
“A lot of times you have a good team, but they’re maybe not as fun to be around,” said Schugars. “These guys are fun to be around because of the type of young men they are and they will continue to be.”
Offensive lineman Carson Briggs signed with Western Michigan University earlier this year, marking three senior players from the regional champion Trojans squad moving on to the next level.
At least a dozen other local athletes inked their NLI on Wednesday.
Traverse City West had a large group that made verbal commitments over the past several months make it official with pen to paper Wednesday.
TC West’s Luke Anderson signed with Ferris State for cross country; Christian Boivin inked at Michigan for football; Brittany Steimel signed on with Northwood to pitch in softball; Anci Dy made it official with Indianapolis to golf next year; and Wren Wodek signed with Minnesota to row.
Brethren’s Alexis Tracy inked to run cross country and track with SVSU after a stellar career with the Bobcats. Tracy earned a 75-percent scholarship after earning all-conference all four years of high school and earning All-State honors twice in X-C.
Will Whims earned a spot on Hillsdale College’s roster as a safety after starring at Kingsley. The Stags’ team captain will be studying biology and exercise science at Hillsdale.
Elk Rapids quarterback Gordie LaFontaine joins Whims as he inked with Hillsdale College on Wednesday.
Grayling’s Katelyn Moore signed on for cross country and track at Lake Superior State University to study kinesiology and fellow Viking Andrew Kanary signed to play football at Michigan Tech and study environmental science.
Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Sheldon Huff ran for 1,212 and 15 touchdowns this year, but the 115 tackles earned him a nod from Northwood as linebacker.
Finn Hogan made his commitment to Central Michigan University to play wide receiver final Wednesday alongside fellow Glen Lake senior Wyatt Pugh, who signed with Adrian to run cross country.