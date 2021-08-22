TRAVERSE CITY — David Boynton compared his younger brother to a Jack Russell terrier at a dog park full of bigger dogs.
Toby Boynton-Fisher, seven years younger than his oldest biological sibling, often tagged along with his older siblings to play sports, facing a definite disadvantage.
That didn’t deter or dissuade him at all.
“It didn’t matter if there was a mastiff there, the terrier is nipping at his legs,” Boynton said. “He never stopped being that way.”
Thomas “Toby” Boynton-Fisher died unexpectedly last week at the age of 43, about a week before his 44th birthday.
The Traverse City Golf Center owner and operator earned multiple college degrees after graduating from Leland Public School in 1996 and would later be an assistant golf professional at Leland Country Club and the head pro at Crystal Lake Golf.
“Toby was always a big golfer and I’m a big golfer,” said Dallas Drake. “We always had some laughs with that.”
Boynton-Fisher would go to as many of Drake’s National Hockey League games as he could, always sporting the jersey and hat of his brother-in-law’s team.
“He had a very infectious personality,” said Drake, who married Boynton-Fisher’s sister Amy. “He always found a way to make you feel better about yourself. He’s a great family man and he’s going to be truly missed.”
“There’s nobody like him,” said longtime Golf Center employee Denny Dame. “He was special.”
Dame worked at The Golf Center for 15 years, including the last five after Boynton-Fisher purchased the operation.
Dame once threatened to clean up Boynton-Fisher’s messy office for him. Boynton-Fisher in return said he’d fire Dame, who wasn’t sure if he was joking this time. He usually was joking.
Boynton-Fisher knew where everything was in the office. He challenged Dame to ask him where something was.
Dame asked for the location of a specific wrench. Boynton-Fisher lifted up an old pizza box, and there it was, Dame said.
“He just was a fun, fun person,” Dame said. “There’s a phrase about it’s not the years in your life, but the life in your years. That really applies to Toby.”
Dame recalled hearing Boynton-Fisher voice singing along to rap and funk music from his office while repairing golf clubs. The singing wasn’t good, but that didn’t matter.
“There’s no other job in my 70 some years that I looked forward to coming to work,” Dame said. “I never saw the man angry. I never saw him anything other than up.”
Dame estimated between 500 and 1,000 people attended the celebration of life ceremony Thursday.
Boynton-Fisher’s obituary came with a homework assignment: “Do something completely random and kind for someone and tell them that Toby sent you to do it. Extra credit if it is for a child.”
“He had that extra gear that I always admired,” Boynton said. “He’d say, ‘The world has to change some day, so why not today and why not me?’”
Chris Charland met Boynton-Fisher in a different way than most. They had kids on the same hockey team, and became instant friends about seven years ago.
“Toby’s family — Alysia, Thomas, Tyler and Isabella — they were our second family,” Charland said. “For all of 2020, it would be weird to not have been with them for more than a day.”
Boynton-Fisher convinced Charland to buy a One Wheel electric skateboard, and soon most of their families had one, too. They’d ride together and talk. They bonded as much as the kids did.
“He had a way of making thing way more fun than they should be,” Charland said. “He was just one of the most fun people to hang out with that I’ve ever met.”
Charland fondly remembers renting out an arcade for a day while they were on a hockey tournament trip with their boys.
“He was probably the best example of a dad you’ll ever meet,” Charland said. “Even with the fun personality of a teenager and borderline irresponsible behavior that almost gets in trouble, he was always on time, and he never missed a kids’ game.”
Marshall Collins played basketball and soccer against Boynton-Fisher in high school. Collins played for Northport, and Boynton-Fisher at rival Leland. The two were intense rivals back then.
Leland knocked out Northport in districts the year before, and Collins remembers the big grin on Boynton-Fisher’s face afterward.
Collins graduated a year before Boynton-Fisher, but recalls going to Boynton-Fisher’s district game just to chirp at him. Even as rivals, Boynton-Fisher drew people in.
“We still would play each other in the YMCA league and talk crap to one another,” Collins said. “We realized how much we were like each other.”
Their kids play on some of the same teams now. The two became friends in the years after high school, and realized things would have been totally different if they attended the same school.
“He was like, ‘We would have been best friends,’” Collins said.
Collins also noted how much Boynton-Fisher gave back to the community, and didn’t seek recognition for it.
Those wishing to make donations in Toby’s name, may do so to the following organizations: The Boynton Scholarship at Leland Public School or the Traverse City Junior Golf Association.