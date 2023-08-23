KALKASKA — Evan Hardy was looking forward to one last shot at Elk Rapids, Mancelona, Tawas and the like.
The senior wideout won’t get that wish this season, but he and the rest of the Kalkaska Blazers get to blaze some new trails as an independent team.
The Northern Michigan Football Conference voted unanimously to move Kalkaska up into the division for big schools in the offseason, which led to the Blazers leaving the league.
“Nobody really took into consideration that our numbers are down and we’re going to be very young,” said head coach Jeremy Wilkinson, now in his 13th year leading the Kalkaska program in two stints. “But they voted us up. For the safety of our kids and the sake of the program, we just jumped out of the conference.”
Wilkinson said he hoped the situation was a short-term one, but that the Blazers also inquired about joining the Highland Conference. He hasn’t seen a decision on that, which couldn’t happen until next year at the soonest anyway.
“I don’t know half the people on our schedule,” Hardy said. “No Elk Rapids or anything. That’s always a really competitive game, and a lot of times it comes down to the wire. But we’ll show up to play.”
The Blazers still play some familiar teams like Grayling and Glen Lake, but also face foes such as Morley Stanwood, Kent City, Comstock Park and Roscommon. Kalkaska opens the season Thursday at Manistee.
“I’ve grown up playing against almost all those teams,” Hardy said. “So it really does hurt not being able to play a bunch of them senior year. I knew how a lot of them played, but it’s just going to be completely different learning everything new each week.”
While fairly senior-heavy, the Blazers have only 18 players on varsity because of a small junior class, which resulted in four sophomores and a freshman being bumped up to varsity.
Kalkaska boasts seven starters back on both sides of the ball, including three-year starters in running back/defensive lineman Ethan Schaub, and brothers on the offensive and defense lines in Josh and Dylan Iott. Lineman Chase Banko and receiver/defensive back Evan Hardy and Carson Hillier also return as starters.
“We’re really young,” Hardy said, followed by a chuckle. “I think all of us are really good together, besides the two brothers. They get in a lot of fights. We’re a really communicative team, and we always want to win games.”
Tommy Olds takes over at quarterback.
The Blazers have four sophomores and a freshman on varsity, the result of only four juniors playing football. That lone freshman, Caleb Inman, looks to start at offensive guard. Sophomore Hunter Wilkinson starts at receiver and safety, with junior lineman Trevor Denike, senior running back/linebacker Hayden Allen and junior running back/defensive back Logan Leadman also joining the starting ranks.
Kalkaska showed big-play potential in its scrimmage against Frankfort, Elk Rapids and Whitmore Lake.
“Our freshman and sophomore classes are very big,” Wilkinson said. “Right now some of the younger kids aren’t necessarily ready to be up for varsity ball. It’s time to grow up fast.”
The Blazers have 22 players on junior varsity.
“Definitely just have a winning record,” Hardy said of the team’s goals. “We’ve always struggled in the past with a winning record. We have a lot of young kids on our team, so we really need to push ourselves to get that.”
Wilkinson said a top goal this year is improvement, which the Blazers might not see while playing larger schools like Ogemaw Heights, Cheboygan and Kingsley.
“I’m not talking improving by win total,” Wilkinson said. “You want to be competitive, competitive in all the games, obviously. If you’re competitive in all the games, the wins will come.”
