TRAVERSE CITY — Chatter about college choices and stories of senior seasons flowed freely in the dugouts of Turtle Creek Stadium Wednesday.
Forty-four senior baseball players from 18 area schools came together for the inaugural Record-Eagle Summer Classic all-star game Wednesday and the battle saw the National team beat the American squad 9-5.
The all-stars spent the evening making new friends and playing alongside old ones for the final time. A summer night of baseball under the lights was the first of its kind for most of the players and a welcome addition to their senior seasons.
“It’s a great way to end the season and the perfect event,” Traverse City Central senior Alex Schmitt, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, said. “If anything in your season ended bitter you can come here and have some fun, because it’s not so intense and you can see your boys one last time.”
Schmitt earned MVP honors by pitching two scoreless innings that included three strikeouts for the National team. He also had a single and scored what would be the game-winning run on teammate Dominic Palamara’s RBI triple in the fifth inning.
The American and National teams were separated by high schools and kept players grouped with their teammates from their respective teams. It also brought together many unlikely combinations that bred new relationships and kept the evening interesting for everyone involved.
“When you come together with other kids from around different communities that you don’t always get to play with, it was a lot of fun,” Suttons Bay senior Michael Wittman said. “I made a lot of new friends and we plan on staying in touch.”
It’s easier to make new friends when competitors turn into teammates for the first time and the team naturally blends together, Wittman said.
The American team looked to have the upper hand early after going down 1-0 in the first. The American team responded with a run in the bottom of the first from Traverse City St. Francis’ Jack Hitchens and took a 3-1 lead in the second thanks to runs from Jacob Schaub (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) and Joe Moran (Kingsley). Moran’s double, from which he eventually scored, gave the home team its only lead of the night.
The National team regained its lead with a three-run fourth that saw six batters reach base via walk and never relinquished that advantage. Schmitt pitched the first of his two innings in the fourth and held the American team scoreless to keep the lead, with the only threat a ground-rule double from Charlevoix’s Zach Nickel.
The fifth inning gave the National team the 6-3 lead it needed to win after Palamara’s triple and four out of the next five half innings had four batters or less see pitches for the American team. Mesick’s Gabe Parrish, Wittman, Schmitt and Bear Lake pitcher Jack Cook combined to allow only one more run and win the game for the National squad.
Andrew Vandertuig (Lake City), Parrish, Jake Murphy (Suttons Bay), Levi Dimon (Forest Area), Quinn Schultz (Gaylord), Cole Spencer (Mesick) and Josh Saylor (Forest Area) each scored a run for the winning team. Aidan Schmuckal (TCSF) and Sampson Ross (Benzie Central) were both responsible for an American team run after being walked to start an inning.
“It means a lot that this was put together,” Wittman said. “We missed our whole junior season, so every game that we get extra is awesome.”
The culmination of efforts for the seniors was the highlight of the evening for players and coaches alike. Winning coach Doug Periard, who coached alongside Mesick’s Tim Parrish, said that with COVID-19 restrictions finally being taken away, Wednesday felt like something more special.
“This is an awesome event and these guys will never forget this because everyone had a blast and this was like the coming out party from the pandemic for many of us,” Suttons Bay head coach Periard said. “This meant the world to many of them because this is their last hurrah. It was a good chance to get a good laugh with guys that you’ve been playing against for years when you probably never spoke to them.”