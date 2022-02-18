ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids unleashed two secret weapons Thursday.
Led by Lauren Bingham, who played sparingly the last time the two teams met, the Elks sprung a 1-3-1 zone on Division 3 No. 8-ranked Harbor Springs and star freshman Olivia Flynn.
The result turned into a 56-49 victory that gives Elk Rapids the Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball championship for consecutive years for the first time in nearly 30 years.
“I don’t think they really fully understood how good Bingham is and how fast she is,” Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown said. “We knew this game that we had a little bit of an X factor with Lauren. She’s just so fast. Nobody can stay in front of her.”
Bingham played just a few minutes because of an illness when the Elks and Rams matched up Jan. 21, a 49-48 Harbor Springs win on a last-second 3-pointer.
The 5-foot-9 junior produced 17 points and three steals Thursday, playing the top of the Elks’ 1-3-1 zone, with 5-foot-10 sophomore Kendall Standfest dominating the back of the zone.
“I was told to stay up top and guard the ball, so that’s what I did,” Bingham said. “You have to do a lot of anticipation with the ball, and then just steal it when you can. It definitely frustrated them and helped us get the ball more in our hands. Our length helps a lot trying to get in between their passes and intercept.”
Standfest finished the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, four blocks and a pair of assists.
A 24-5 run across the last 2:27 of the second quarter and the entirety of the third shot the Elks into a 15-point lead to start the fourth, 45-30. That lead would grow to as much as 17 on a Bingham baseline drive before the Rams mounted a run of their own, this one 11-0 to cut the lead to six with 3:28 remaining.
The Elks (16-2, 13-1 Lake Michigan) had a 15-point lead at one point in their first meeting and led by seven in the fourth quarter before the Rams (17-2, 11-2 Lake Michigan) rallied for the win. That wouldn’t happen this time.
“You play to your strength, and our strength is really running and pushing,” Brown said. “But, you know, once in a while you use the old Bill Belichick style of take away their strength. So take away Olivia, take their best player out of the game and make other people beat you.”
The Elks switched from a man defense in the first half to the zone for the second. It produced right away.
Elk Rapids had a slim 29-27 lead at the intermission and then outscored the Rams 16-3 in the third quarter. Bingham accounted for 10 of Elk Rapids’ third-quarter points.
“Olivia was getting in the paint and dropping some passes off,” Brown said. “Give her credit. She played great, getting her teammates involved. But we luckily had an answer in the second half.”
Flynn led the Rams with a game-high 19 points, with Sierra Kruzel adding 16. No other Harbor player had more than five.
“She’s a really good player; and when we were playing man, she just made plays and got her teammates open, and they were just hitting shots,” Standfest said. “So I think it helped when we went to a 1-3-1 because they weren’t as open. Lauren was able to get a bunch of steals and layups, and we were just able to feed off her energy and get the win.”
Elk Rapids was in the zone from long range in the first half, hitting eight 3-pointers with six different players. All of the team’s made threes came in the first half, because the second-half zone produced fast break opportunities that frequently led to lay-ups.
Logan Reasoner added eight points and two blocks for the Elks, while Monika Gregorski had six points (on 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point land) and two steals, Morgan Bergquist chipped in four points, five rebounds and two steals. Annabelle Parrish and Gabby Krakow also knocked down 3-pointers, with Krakow also collecting three steals.
“We got stuck and couldn’t find a way to score in the third quarter,” Harbor Springs head coach Amy Flynn said. “And then we came back and turned it around, but I think once we lost that momentum, it was really hard to get that back. You can’t make mistakes against teams like this and we made some crucial mistakes at crucial times in the game.”
The Elks won the 2021 LMC title, the program’s first since the league began in 1997, with a perfect 14-0 mark. The Rams haven’t won the LMC since 2002, claiming the league crown the first three years of its existence from 1997-99.
Elk Rapids won nine games in a row since a Jan. 21 loss to the Rams by a single point.
“Their crowd is pretty active up there,” Brown said. “They’re pretty loud. Our girls got a little rattled.”
The Rams brought a large, vocal contingent to Elk Rapids as well, resulting in a packed gym.
The Elks celebrated Senior Night on Thursday, honoring sisters Monika and Mary Gregorski, Abigail Platt, Krakow, Reasoner, Parrish and Hannah Janssen prior to the game.
Harbor Springs had also won nine straight since a Jan. 12 road setback by 17 to Traverse City St. Francis (12-5, 10-3). The Rams avenged that loss two weeks ago, winning by 10 at home. The Elks’ 29-point win Tuesday over St. Francis set up Thursday’s winner-take-all LMC game.
The Elks haven’t even added the numbers from last year’s LMC championship to the girls basketball banner in the gym, but now they’ll have two to get to.
Elk Rapids hasn’t won back-to-back conference titles since 1992-93. Its last girls basketball district title came 10 years ago.
The Elks play two nonconference games next week before districts, traveling to Frankfort (11-5) and Lake Leelanau St. Mary (13-4). Only one game remains for the Rams, Monday at Charlevoix (7-10, 7-5).
