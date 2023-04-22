TRAVERSE CITY — The seed was planted at a young age for Taylor Phillips.
Even before she picked up a ball and stepped in front of a shiny, oiled lane with 10 pins at the end, Phillips felt the pull of bowling as she watched her older sister, Noelle, excel at the sport. And when she finally fired that first roll, the growing seed sprouted into a passion that remains to this day.
After an incredible junior season that saw the Traverse City West Titan earn a Division 1 First-Team All-State selection from the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association, Phillips has been named the Record-Eagle 2023 Girls All-Region Bowler of the Year.
"I would say I'm still improving my game," Phillips said. "I've seen improvements over the years, and it's been slowly clicking and coming together over time."
As she continues to improve, Phillips has a great deal to hang her hat on. She led her Titans to a 2023 regional championship and also took home an individual regional title with a 1,174 series over six games. West went on to finish runner-up at the state championships as a team, and Phillips made it to the state semifinals of the individual championships before falling to the eventual state champion, Clarkston's Katie Stephens.
The All-Stater finished seventh overall in pin total at the state finals with 1,155. She also placed second at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and was second overall in the league as well with 2,809 points and a 174 average with 15 wins in 16 games.
"I find it really fun, and it gives me something to do that has a variety, especially with the different shots and lane patterns and having to do transitions back and forth," Phillips said. "It always gives me a challenge in one way or another, which makes it fun and different and unique."
Phillips began bowling when she was in kindergarten, taking part in youth leagues at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City before eventually moving into the competitive ranks of the Junior Gold bowling program.
Now, she spends five to six days a week at the bowling alley along with fellow Titans and D1 All-State First-Teamers, Jordan LaFleur and Alyssa Tanner.
"Having such a strong team is really nice," Phillips said. "We have a very good connection with one another, and we're able to help one another if one of us is down. We lift each other up."
TC West bowling head coach — and Taylor's father — Aaron Phillips said the current crop of Titans is "probably the most talented group" he's seen. Both Taylor and LaFleur are juniors, and Tanner is a sophomore, which means the 2024 Titans will be eyeing a state title.
"I know it's the strongest trio in the state," Aaron said. "It's just been fun to watch Taylor and the girls compete at such a high level."
That high level of play brought them to a high level of competition with all three making it to at least the quarterfinals of the individual state tournament. Taylor and LaFleur went head to head in the quarters, and it was Taylor coming out on top with a 206 in game one and a 199 in game two as LaFleur fired a 199 and 184 in the two-game series.
"It was definitely interesting," Taylor said of bowling her friend and teammate on such a big stage. "Jordan has been a close friend of mine for around 12 years now, so it was difficult but also fun. There was no trash-talking. We stayed professional."
Aaron, despite being the head coach, said he couldn't even watch the match. So he took his coaching duties a few lanes down to focus on Tanner in her quarterfinal battle.
"I just said, 'OK, you two battle it out,'" Aaron said. "Both are super competitors and want to win. They both love each other, but you could see that competitive nature in both of them. It could have gone either way."
It seems like a fairly good bet that a rematch could happen next season. Taylor said getting back and going further is the goal, hopefully ending the season with a win.
"I want to be at the top of the ladder," she said.
DREAM TEAM
Taylor Phillips — Traverse City West, Jr. (Bowler of the Year)
The stellar junior and Division 1 First-Team All-State selection from the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association put together an incredible penultimate high school season. Phillips led her Titans to a regional championship and also took home an individual regional championship with a 1,174. West went on to finish runner-up at the state championships as a team, and Phillips made it to the state semifinals of the individual championships before falling to the eventual state champion, Clarkston's Katie Stephens. Phillips finished seventh overall in pin total at the state finals with 1,155. She placed second at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and was second overall in the league as well with 2,809 points and a 174 average with 15 wins in 16 games.
Brooke Smith — Traverse City Christian, Sr.
The 2022 Record-Eagle Bowler of the Year and MHSIBCA First-Team All-State selection in Division 4 won regional championships with the Sabres as a team and as an individual with a 1,203 pin count in her final high school season. Although TC Christian lost in the round of eight at the team state finals, Smith made it all the way to the state championship final series after rolling through the competition in the round of 16 match-play tournament before losing in the title bout. The senior Sabre finished with the third-most pins in the D4 state finals with 1,112. She was also fourth at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and fifth overall with 2,610 points and a 166 average with 12 wins in 16 games.
Jordan LaFleur — Traverse City West, Jr.
The standout junior and MHSIBCA First-Team All-State honoree in Division 1 anchored the Titans in their run to a regional title. LaFleur also finished second to teammate Taylor Phillips in the individual regional tournament with a 1,129 series over six games. She bowled a team-high 208 in the Titans' state championship finals match against Holt to grab runner-up in the team tournament. In the individual state finals, LaFleur lost to Phillips in the quarterfinals but finished second overall in pin total with 1,218. LaFleur was fifth at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament, but she finished first overall for the season with 2,894 points and 14 wins in 16 games with a 181 average.
Alyssa Tanner — Traverse City West, So.
The sensational sophomore and Division 1 selection to the MHSIBCA All-State First Team helped West to a regional crown as a team and then finished seventh in the individual regional tourney with 1,032 series over six games. She bowled a 163 in the state championship finals against Holt to secure a second-place finish for the Titans. Tanner should have a spectacular final two years for West as she made it to the state quarterfinals as an individual and finished ninth in pin total with 1,146. She finished third at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and fourth overall in the league with 2,637 points and 13 wins in 16 games with a 167 average.
Chloe Crick — Glen Lake, Sr.
Crick capped off an incredible high school career on the lanes for the Lakers as she helped lead Glen Lake to a third-place finish in the Division 4 regional. She also took sixth place individually in the D4 regional tournament with a 1,022 series over six games. Although she missed the top 16 to make it state championship finals match-play bracket, Crick finished with the 19th most pins at state with 977. She also won the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and finished third overall in the league with 2,677 points and 13 wins in 16 games en route to a 162 average.
Amelia Kish — Glen Lake, Sr.
Kish helped anchor a strong Lakers team in the Division 4 regional as Glen Lake took home the bronze with a third-place finish. The senior leader rolled her way to a fourth-place finish at the individual regional tournament with a 1,069 series over six games, qualifying her for the state finals where she finished 37th overall with 871 pins. Kish finished sixth overall in the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference with 2,422 points, racking up 13 wins in 16 games and compiling a 150 average.
Naomi Elenbaas — Traverse City Christian, Jr.
The junior Sabre was a big part of TC Christian's run to a Division 4 regional championship, and then she took eighth at the individual regional tourney with a 1,006 series over six games to qualify for the state championships. Elenbaas finished 28th overall at the individual state finals with a pin total of 913. She also placed sixth at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and seventh overall in league play, collecting 2,417 points and 14 wins in 14 games to go along with a 151 average.
Rebekah Burch — Traverse City Christian, Jr.
Burch was an integral part of the Sabres' terrific trio that included Brooke Smith and Naomi Elenbaas as TC Christian rolled its way to a Division 4 regional championship. The junior Sabre then finished runner-up in the individual regional tournament to Smith with a 1,186 series over six games, qualifying her for the individual state championships. Burch finished 32nd overall at states with an even 900 pins. She also placed 10th at the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference singles tournament and ninth overall in league play, tallying 2,275 points with 12 wins in 16 games and a 141 average.
Victoria McGeorge — Boyne City, So.
The standout sophomore for the Ramblers helped Boyne City set school records and make history by making it to the Elite Eight of the Division 3 team state championship finals, where they bowled a 903 and finished seventh overall. McGeorge took third place at the D3 individual regional with a six-game series of 1,053, and she helped the Ramblers to a bronze medal at the team regionals as well. She qualified for the individual state championships, finishing 50th overall with 888 pins. Her final two years with Boyne City should be ones to watch as she elevates her game even higher.
