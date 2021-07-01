THOMPSONVILLE — The Big Ten Conference put its stamp on Crystal Mountain and Michigan PGA Women’s Open in recent years.
Illinois alum Tristyn Nowlin won her first event as a professional Wednesday, carding a score of 10-under after 54 holes, adding to the growing list of former and current Big Ten golfers to win the Women’s Open.
Each of the last six Women’s Open champions hailed from Big Ten schools including Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State. All three golfers in the final group hailed from Big Ten schools as Nowlin battled with two amateurs — Northwestern student Kelly Sim and Michigan’s Ashley Lau.
Sim held a three-stroke lead over Nowlin on the first tee Wednesday, but a couple of bad shots on the back nine let the Illini alum sneak into the lead. Sim and Nowlin played in the final grouping together Tuesday, giving each golfer a chance to learn how to battle the other.
The Women’s Open was Nowlin’s second event as a professional — she tied for 20th in the Colorado Women’s Open — and the feel of competing with Big Ten foes once again settled her down.
“I think that aided a little bit with the comfort today, because the transition from college to pro golf is a little bit different,” Nowlin said. “Having that all Big 10 pairing going out last was definitely helpful.”
Traverse City native and University of Michigan golfer Anika Dy, who was the second amateur ever and youngest to win this event in 2019, joined the Big Ten competition in the second pairing with another shot to win on her home course. Dy, along with younger sister Anci Dy, were the only locals to make the cut in the 28th annual event.
“I was definitely sad my other friends from back home didn’t make it, but that kind of makes you want to make everyone proud just a little bit more,” Anika Dy said of her and Anci playing Wednesday. “We haven’t been playing many tournaments together, except in the summertime. Anytime we are in the same field, it’s always nice to have her there so we can both cheer each other on.”
Anika Dy finished even par for the day and tied for seventh at 4-under while Anci Dy shot 3-over Wednesday for a total of 13-over, tied for 56th. Anika Dy said she struggled off the tee but timely birdies, like her final one on No. 18, saved her round and kept her inside the top 10.
The 107-player field was riddled with amateurs and five of the top 10 finishers still have amateur status. For golfers like Sim and new pros like Nowlin, tournaments like these are the best type of learning experience.
“This being my second professional start, regardless of the results, was a really good learning experience being able to play with such great golfers on a different type of course,” Nowlin said. “This course requires a different type of strategy.”
Nowlin creeped toward the lead on the front nine Wednesday, carding two of her four birdies and seven pars. Staying steady until Sim had a mishap worked for Nowlin after she birdied No. 12 to tie Sim at 10-under.
Sim regained the lead on No. 14 with a birdie, but went on to double bogey No. 15 and bogey No. 16 to give Nowlin a two-stroke lead. Nowlin bogeyed No. 17 after a long birdie putt turned into three putts with a shot at par that rimmed out. Nowlin birdied No. 18 to earn the win by two strokes over both group partners and take home the $6,500 top prize, which she plans to use for Q-School. Sim and Lau tied for low amateur and receive gift certificates to the Crystal Mountain Pro Shop.
“Kelly (Sim) is an awesome player who hits her irons really great and can roll in some putts, so when she gets going like yesterday with eight birdies on the card,” Nowlin said. “But I was honestly just playing smart and to my strengths. I know what my strengths are and my iron distance control was pretty solid. I just wasn’t rolling in many putts, especially coming down the stretch.”
Sim said she wasn’t able to get much going on the front nine and couldn’t put pressure on Nowlin to play catch up.
Sim shot even on the front before dropping two strokes and the lead on the back nine.
Nowlin said she plans to hit the Illinois Women’s Open next week for her third event as a pro.