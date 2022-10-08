MAPLE CITY — The score might not have been what Neil Ihme was looking for, but the Glen Lake senior made the most of a tough loss as he excelled in other areas.
Ihme hauled in a tremendous one-handed grab near the sideline, kept his balance to stay in bounds, lost a would-be tackler and then raced 67 yards for a highlight-reel first-half touchdown.
Then he added a homecoming king title at halftime (Emma DePuy was queen) in Friday’s nonconference football game at Glen Lake that Tawas won 44-14.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Ihme said of homecoming king honors. “All the guys were very welcoming of the award. I was surprised when I won it, but I was trying to focus on the game, too. That didn’t go our way. We’re still going to have a good time this weekend and try to come back for Frankfort.”
The Lakers (3-4) face a 6-1 Panthers team ranked in the top 10 in Division 8. It’s also the Panthers’ homecoming, and now a Northern Michigan Football Conference divisional game again after the two were in different divisions a season ago.
“That’s a big game next week,” first-year Glen Lake head coach Gary Galla said. “It always is. We usually have two games that are rivalries — St. Francis and Frankfort. We don’t have St. Francis anymore, so it’ll be a big week for us to get ready.”
Glen Lake was never really able to get much of a run game going, despite a few nice runs from backs Benji Allen and Michael Galla.
“We just have to take care of a few things up front, both on offense and defense,” Gary Galla said. “We have to get back to what we usually do, and that is play Glen Lake football. We just sort of fell apart today.”
Frankfort comes into the rivalry game off a 38-20 win Friday over Harbor Springs, only the second time this season the Panthers allowed an opponent to score more than two touchdowns.
“It just comes down to how much we’re going to want it,” Ihme said. “If we work hard next week and we try our best to be better and have more energy during the game, then I think we’ll compete. It’s just going to depend on that and our week of practice.”
Glen Lake only played Tawas once before, winning 22-0 in 2016.
Tawas (2-5) started this season 0-5 before a Week 6 win over Mancelona, 30-8. Tawas scored more points Friday night than in its first five games combined.
“Really just everything’s come together,” Tawas head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We’ve had a certain brand of football we’ve been trying to work here. And when you start new and set the bar high, it takes them a while to get used to things.”
Blanchard is in his first year at the helm after moving from Georgia to take over the Tawas football program.
“We won because he’s got an accent,” Tawas quarterback Granite Barringer said.
Blanchard coached in Georgia for 10 years and Las Vegas for one season.
“I simplified things,” Blanchard said. “For a while, they really weren’t coming off the ball, but these kids are starting to buy in. That’s the key thing. These kids believe now.”
Glen Lake wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, taking advantage of a long Allen kick return and ending with a 4-yard Allen TD run four plays later for a 7-0 lead after Boden Fisher’s extra point.
Tawas answered quickly with an eight-play touchdown drive, and Evan Mochty’s 4-yard TD run followed by a Barringer pick-six for a 14-6 lead. Barringer added a 1-yard QB sneak to end an 11-play drive with a score.
The Lakers responded with Ihme’s spectacular catch and TD run to pull within one score at 22-14, but Tawas tacked on another TD by Mochty with 3:54 left before halftime to lead 28-14.
Ihme said the play wasn’t designed as a pass, but Sean Galla scrambled and lofted a pass for him toward the right boundary. Ihme contorted his body back toward the line of scrimmage and reached out with his left hand to secure the pass and protect the ball from Barringer.
“I didn’t even expect myself to catch it,” Ihme said. “It just ended up in my hands and I started running.”
Tawas added two second-half TD runs by Mochty, scoring from 8 and 1 yards out.
Tawas hosts undefeated Boyne City (7-0) next Friday, with the Ramblers coming off a 34-0 shutout of Elk Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.