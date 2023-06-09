CLARE — Tears of joy ran down Jorja Jenema’s face.
Jenema hugged numerous teammates and used her pink goalie jersey as a makeshift towel to wipe away tears in the moments after Thursday’s Division 3 girls soccer regional championship victory.
“I have family from all over the country here for my graduation and this game, so it’s very special to me,” the senior goalkeeper said. “There’s two from Tennessee, one from California and one from Ohio and more from all over the state.”
Those in attendance witnessed Jenema make 13 saves in Elk Rapids’ 2-1 victory over Freeland in Thursday’s regional championship game at the Brookwood Athletic Complex in Clare, the second regional championship in program history after last year’s first.
Even seconds can be firsts.
Elk Rapids players Ally Plum and Kendall Standfest snuck up on Andrea Krakow as she did interviews following the victory and gave their coach a surprise ice water bath.
Krakow said it was the first time in 16 years as the Elks coach she received a Gatorade bath. She returned the favor a little while later, dousing Standfest and Lauren Bingham with water from a tumbler as they were doing interviews, then getting Standfest again not long after.
“They’ve gotten me with silly string before, but never with the water,” Krakow said. “It’s all good. I will take it. I’ll take it again. I’ll take it over and over as long as they keep winning.”
As the team packed up gear, Krakow slapped the top of the same Gatorade cooler the players doused her with and declared, “Well, this should be light now.”
One thing that wasn’t light was Freeland’s intensely physical play. Several Elks players left the game with injuries at various points as the referees largely let the girls play, but all were able to return. Multiple Falcons players refused to shake hands with Krakow following the contest.
Surviving the physical onslaught, the Elks won back-to-back regional titles and extended the Elk Rapids soccer regional streak to 10 consecutive wins between the boys (six games) and girls (four) programs.
No. 3-ranked Elk Rapids (21-0-1) gets No. 1 Hudsonville Unity Christian (19-1-2), the team that knocked the Elks out of the tournament last year with a 3-1 semifinals setback. This year’s semi is Tuesday at Cedar Springs, the same site as last season, when Jenema suffered a broken tibia in the first half and needed five months to recover. She said she finally felt 100 percent after eight months.
Jenema said the Elks hoped they’d see Unity again.
“Yeah, we do,” she said when asked if Elk Rapids wanted a rematch with the Crusaders. “Yeah, we do.”
Lauren Bingham scored her second goal of the night with 8:30 remaining on a long pass from Standfest, depositing it near post for the game-winning score.
“It was a great run by Lauren,” Standfest said. “She’s able to outrun their defenders and cut in towards the goal and she finished a tough angled shot, so credit to her on that one. She hit near post, which she’s been able to hit those pretty consistently most season. It just keeps amazing me how she makes those, because as a goalie you’re supposed to cover your near post the most.”
Jenema and the Elks defense made the lead stand up.
“It’s pretty insane to do this back to back,” Bingham said. “I wasn’t expecting this. We just taking it game by game and just keep working hard.”
While Bingham, Jenema, Standfest and Plum and several other are back, this year’s run looks a lot different from last year’s senior-laden team.
“I’m glad we’re able to repeat,” Standfest said. “Last year we did it, but then we graduated 10 seniors, so I don’t really think many people thought we were going to be back in this position. But all the freshmen and sophomores have come in and they’ve they’re really stepped up this year.”
Bingham scored both Elks goals, each assisted by Standfest.
Freeland (16-6-1) had the wind at its back in the first half, but went into the intermission down 1-0 as Bingham scored on a low shot to the left corner 3:51 before halftime.
When the field switched in the second half, the wind died down.
Freeland senior Megan Hemgesberg evened the score on a perfectly-placed shot into the upper right corner with 23:39 remaining in the game.
Falcons freshman goalie Adelyn Senkowski made four saves.
