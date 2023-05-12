TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City United couldn’t have picked a better time and day to honor their eight seniors Thursday.
The co-op varsity lacrosse team was on the fence about moving senior night last season because of potential thunder and rain, but this time Mother Nature was kind by bringing clear and sunny skies to Thirlby Field.
Grand Haven made United sweat it out after taking an 8-6 lead in the third quarter, but senior Gavin Hysell and junior Jackson Dobreff had a field day to wheel United to an 11-9 victory.
“I feel relieved,” United head coach Liberty Provost said with a smile. “We got out of that with our skin. We started slow and a little sloppy, and they made us pay. I was glad we were able to bow up at the end.”
Senior Kurt Sheahen tacked in the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter to put United in front 9-8 after the Buccaneers scored five straight goals in the third to go up 8-6. But the United started the game in control.
The United entered the third quarter leading 6-3 after first-quarter goals from junior Caleb Lewandowski and Hysell to go up 3-2. Dobreff tacked in two goals, and Hysell tacked on another goal to give the United the lead heading into the locker room.
But Grand Haven came out of halftime with a plan.
The United got themselves in early penalty troubles which gave more chances to Grand Haven. As the penalties continued, the Bucs kept scoring. After five straight goals to make it 8-6, the United put a stop to it.
Dobreff lightened the blow by tacking in a goal to inch the United closer; but once the fourth quarter began, the Lewandowski-Hysell connection was unstoppable.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time,” Lewandowski said. “As long as I’ve been playing, we’ve been on the same team, and there’s just chemistry there. We work well together as a two-man team.”
Hysell scored on a Lewandowski assist to start the fourth, knotting the game 8-8. Lewandowski continued to spread the love to Sheahen for the go-ahead goal.
Provost said he saw the intensity pick up in the second half as the United rushed to every ball that hit the ground. Lewandowski continued to get his teammates involved, despite the defensive pressure the Pirates applied.
“We commit to the plan, and things go pretty well. But when we get away from everything we are trying to do, we end up down and scrapping,” Provost said.
After Hysell’s final goal on the night to complete his five-goal performance on 10 shots, the roar from the crowd exploded after the realization that they were going to win.
“Those guys attack and have been doing it all season,” Provost said. “Those are our guys, and we let them do their work. Tonight, they came through in crunch time, so I’ll take it.”
Lewandowski finished the day with two assists and collected more than 10 ground balls. Senior Ethan Gerber capped off the night with 10 saves in goal.
Many on the United roster have been playing with each other since they were little. Lewandowski and Dobreff mentioned how awesome it has been to play with their best friends.
“The first team I was on in Traverse City when I moved here in third grade had Remi (Soper),” Dobreff said. “We have that bond that is different than most sports.”
Lewandowski said his teammate and close friend Spencer Gerber introduced him to the game, and since then, he has made lifelong friendships with his teammates.
TC United has one more home game on Saturday against Holland West Ottawa before playoffs begin. Not one player or coach has playoffs on their minds yet, but remember what happened last season.
“We just have to stay composed and don’t underestimate our opponents because we’ve done that before, and that’s why we have some losses this season,” Lewandowski said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting as the season goes on.”
TC United’s playoff run begins May 30 against East Kentwood.
