BENZIE CENTRAL — The Mamba Mentality is what Benzie Central High School boys soccer team live by everyday on or off the field.
Several local high schools cope with limited roster size this season. Some have nine or 11, while others are in full strength. Benzie Central and Glen Lake currently experience roster issues, but Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder has his team following the Mamba Mentality.
“It’s what we been preaching last year,” Batchelder said. “Always being the better version of yourself the day before.”
Batchelder tells his boys when life throws challenges, they must adapt, and his team is buying in.
“Going into this year, we talked about a different kind of style of play,” he said. “We were like, you know what, we have to be in shape so, the first week all we did is run, they hardly touched a soccer ball, did I know we were going to be short players, no not at all, I expected 15 so that helped in benefit.”
Instead of complaining about having limited players or asking teams to play to their strengths, Batchelder has this moment be a learning experience for his players.
The Huskies this season have already played nine versus 11 — despite the outcome, being able to play when challenges strike is what Batchelder loves for his boys.
“I’m not asking for any sympathy when it comes to that, and neither are the boys,” Batchelder said. “We know what we are facing and we aren’t scared to face it. It’s the same challenges that these kids are going to face in life. You’re not always going to get what you want. You are going to face things in life that just suck, so you just have to figure it out.”
During the offseason, coaches from the Northwest Conference were made aware about the situation. They were told to play at the strengths of those who can’t make up a full roster, but Batchelder thought there shouldn’t be any special treatment for his team.
He even mentioned how he hates asking coaches to play with fewer than 11 players.
Batchelder instilled quotes this season from NBA legend Kobe Bryant to have his team ready for anything, and the Huskies face Leland on Thursday.
“We talk about it against them,” Batchelder said. “It is us against the world, and that’s okay because we are playing that underdog role.”
The energy Batchelder wants his boys to have an underdog mentality that Bryant had when he entered the NBA at age 18.
Glen Lake soccer coach Jared Boynton feels the same way about his team. A lot of his players have been battling every day at practice to be the best they can be with what they are limited too.
The Lakers played Wednesday’s game against Suttons Bay 8-on-8 after the Norsemen agreed to lesser numbers.
“We are lucky to be part of such a classy conference that is willing to match our numbers to make it as even as possible,” Boynton said.
In practice, Boynton has had to change some things because of the low numbers, but his team is still willing to work hard.
The Lakers currently have nine players — with six freshmen.
Boynton said his team goal this season was to have a team. Players this offseason were helping make that happen by asking classmates and friends to join.
At one point, the Lakers were close to having their season canceled. Glen Lake opened the season with seven players, but over time a few more signed up.
After their Monday match with Leland (5-2-1), coach Rob Sirrine said he was pleased to see Glen Lake assemble enough players because without the Lakers the confer- ence would have had problems.
Boynton joked with the interim athletic director about how he didn’t think he would see him because of the potential of not having a season. Benzie Central was in the same boat. Before the season started, the Huskies only had three players, but as once the campaign began, they were able to put together a team and currently have 11 when at full strength.
Glen Lake’s enrollment is around 200 students, and some fall teams are sharing athletes to fill their rosters just to keep their season going.
While Benzie Central (0-7-1) hasn’t had to do that, Batchelder talked about his seniors — forward Steve Barron and two-time all-conference goalkeeper Dominic Lopez — as some of the leaders.
Through five games, Barron stepped up defensively because of the season-ending injury to Emmet Jaquish. While playing defense, he’s been able to muster three goals. Lopez has played every minute and has 139 saves, despite allowing 29 goals.
Another player that was showered with praise was sophomore Jeremiah Wilkinson. Wilkinson has two goals and one assist, but Batchelder is pleased to see what he’s done thus far.
“You look at our record, and you could say, ‘Oh they aren’t good, and that’s okay,’ it doesn’t phase us at all,” Batchelder said. “They work hard and I tell them every day, you give me everything you have on that soccer field. After the game, they are exhausted, but that tells me one thing, and that is that they worked hard. That’s the most important thing in my eyes.”
The Huskies and the Lakers played their first match Sept. 7 with Glen Lake winning 1-0. They face off again Sep. 26 at Benzie.
