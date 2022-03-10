MAPLE CITY — Michael Wooten lost a bet last week.
So the Benzie Central Huskie won a playoff game Wednesday with a new hairstyle.
Sporting a fresh ‘do from The Last Airbender, Wooten scored nine points as Benzie Central nearly had all five starters in double figures in a 70-53 Division 3 district semifinal win over Elk Rapids. The arrow-shaped short mohawk stood out in stark contrast to Wooten’s normally much longer hair.
“I made a bet with the basketball team that they could cut my hair,” the senior center said. “And they went with the Avatar from Last Airbender. I think it makes me jump a little bit higher, honestly.”
Kevin Hubbell and Devon Harris trimmed Wooten’s hair during class last week before Benzie’s regular-season finale against Traverse City West.
Traverse City St. Francis won the district’s nightcap 74-39 against Mancelona (14-7) to set up a top-10 matchup between the No. 3 Gladiators (19-2) and No. 10 Benzie (18-3) for a district trophy at 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Lake.
“He gets us going,” Benzie senior forward Quinn Zickert said of Wooten. “He did his job well tonight. Got rebounds, put them back up, played defense. He’s kind of the emotion of the team.”
Zickert led the Huskies with 19 points, as Nate Childers scored 17, Jaxon Childers 14, and Chaz Grindy and Wooten nine each.
“We have our three main scorers, four including Chaz,” Wooten said. “We just get them the ball, and then I’ll clean up the misses and get the rebounds. Then we just got to push the tempo and run the guys out of the gym.”
The Huskies have to run with the Gladiators next in the culmination of a tough district in which all five teams posted at least 14 victories and finished in the top two of their respective conferences.
“They’re a tough team,” Zickert said. “They’re athletic. They’re probably one of the better teams we’re going to see all season, so it’ll be fun. It’ll be a good matchup for the district final.”
Zickert scored nine of his 19 in the second quarter, all after the game was tied 19-19. Nate Childers knocked down a pair of jumpers in that time as well, leading the Huskies to a 32-26 halftime lead.
“For most of them, this is their first career postseason victory in any sport,” Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. “So it’s a big night for them.”
The Elks (15-7) pulled within four on a Mason Travis jumper in the early third, but Benzie reeled off a 14-6 run the rest of the quarter, punctuated by two Zickert threes.
“We watched film and were expecting the press,” Zickert said. “We ready for it for the most part. It kind of got us going and got us warmed up.”
Travis led the Elks with 13 points and five steals. Joshua Lavely added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Spencer Ball and Jack Spencer had eight points each, and Caleb Kerfoot scored seven, earning a start after coming off the bench for 13 points Monday.
“Benzie played well and shot the ball really well,” Elk Rapids head coach Kevin Ball said. “They are a very good team.”
The Elks graduate Travis, Spencer and Lavely, plus Charlie Ward, Max Irelan, Emery Rubert and Scott Russell.
“We had a great season, finishing 15-7 and second in the LMC,” Kevin Ball said. “Really proud of our guys. They came out and competed every night.”
In the nightcap of the doubleheader, St. Francis busted out of the gates for a 14-0 lead before Oumar Sy put Mancelona on the board with a fast-break layup. The Glads led 22-6 after one quarter and 39-15 by halftime.
Mancelona played much better in the third quarter, with the Gladiators holding only a 19-18 advantage in scoring.
“We knew St. Francis is going to be really big and physical, and we don’t see that all season,” Ironmen head coach Brian Sheridan said. “We just did not come out ready to battle in the first half, and it showed. Then the second half, we came out we got scrappy with them and made a little run. That was good to see.”
Sy, Trace Miller and Jason Naumcheff led Mancelona with 10 points apiece. The Ironmen graduate Miller, Sy, Adam Ackler, Justin Ackler and Gavin Flynn.
“We’re graduating five really good seniors that have played a lot of minutes,” Sheridan said, “but we had a nice JV team, and Jason Naumcheff and Aiden Dixon return, so we’ll be solid.”
Benzie handled Elk Rapids’ full-court press well, but the Huskies like to run as much as anyone, so it came as natural. Benzie switched to a 1-3-1 zone in the third quarter, a defensive look the Gladiators could see Friday.
“They’ve got a very similar strong, athletic group,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “They can really shoot the ball. They’re led by a few scorers there with the Childers brothers and Zickert. They can really fill it up from outside.”
Benzie hadn’t played Elk Rapids since the 2013-14 season. The Huskies haven’t faced St. Francis since topping the Glads by 13 in the 2014-15 season opener. The Gladiators and Huskies saw each other a bit in summer games.
“It’s how we want this district to shape up with all the power that’s in it,” Finnegan said. “To have two big teams have a chance Friday to put on a show. If the right team for us shows up, I like our chances.”
