MAPLE CITY — Jeremy Howe starts his new job in a week and a half.
But he basically already worked a day.
Howe takes over as athletic director and assistant principal at Glen Lake High School after the board of education approved his hire Monday. On Wednesday, he job shadowed outgoing athletic director Mark Mattson during a Lakers soccer game on his own time.
“He’s sharp,” Mattson said. “He’s going to be good. He asks great questions.”
Mattson is retiring as AD and assistant principal after serving in those roles at Glen Lake from 2009-14 and again from 2018 on. In between, he was Traverse City Central’s athletic director and previously also served as Marquette’s AD for six years.
Mattson said he’ll stay on as Glen Lake’s interim superintendent through Christmas break. That also allows him to work with Howe for three months to help with any adjustment period to the new position.
“I keep describing it as beyond excited,” Howe said. “I’m honored to be welcomed into the community. My first goal is to have a listening ear to the staff, community and kids to see what our priorities are.”
Howe, 32, officially starts his new duties Sept. 27.
A science teacher for the last six years at Traverse City West, Howe also was a varsity football assistant with the Titans through 2019. He previously also taught and was a football assistant coach at Grand Ledge, his alma mater.
Howe has a Bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a Masters of arts in educational leadership from Central Michigan University.
“Glen Lake has a great reputation for supporting its students,” Howe said. “Definitely going to have some big shoes to fill.”
Mattson was involved in three rounds of interviews to select his successor.
Mattson said Glen Lake’s superintendent search paused after some interviews, and said he thinks it’s quite possible the school has another interim leader for the second semester before a new superintendent starts next summer.
Mattson accepted a position as a representative for Jostens, a company that markets class rings, varsity jackets, yearbooks, graduation attire and other school-related products. He’ll remain in the area and serve the northern Michigan area for Jostens.
“It’ll be a change of pace, but second nature being around students and schools,” Mattson said. “Nothing beats working with the students. They are definitely the best part of this job. There’s just something about being in the world of schools and I’m grateful for that all the time.”
Howe will also serve as administrator of Glen Lake’s visual, performing and applied arts program.