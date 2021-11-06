SUTTONS BAY — Hugh Periard hadn’t quite even made the cut that’d lead to his third rushing touchdown of the day before a teammate yelled, “House call!! House call!!” on the sidelines.
Periard then stepped out of a tackle by Andrew Kolly, made one cut and was off to the races for a 51-yard score and 34-12 lead over No. 9-ranked Inland Lakes to start the third quarter in Friday’s eight-player football Division 1 regional championship game at Suttons Bay. The No. 4-ranked Norsemen would end up winning 53-18.
“That’s how you start a half!” Suttons Bay third-year head coach Garrick Opie shouted as Periard trotted back from also running in the two-point conversion.
Suttons Bay is off to its third straight state semifinals, with hopes of making that a third consecutive finals berth.
The house call helped the Norse (11-0) earn another home game, hosting Rudyard (9-2) in next week’s state semifinal with a trip to the Superior Dome in Marquette on the line.
“We were kind of anticipating this since last year,” Periard said. “They’ve wanted revenge for a whole year and once we knew we were playing them, we knew that they weren’t just going to lay down. We knew it was going to be battle.”
The Norsemen and Bulldogs (10-1) were supposed to play in last year’s semifinals, but Inland Lakes forfeited because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. That sent Suttons Bay to its second straight state final.
“It was a year of buildup, really,” Opie said. “Inland Lakes kind of had us on their checklist, and I believe we felt like this game would happen as well. And we were excited to have it.”
Periard scored a career-high four touchdowns, but he said the defense was what turned the tide.
Both teams scored on their first two drives. It wasn’t until Suttons Bay’s defense stepped up for a fourth-down stop near midfield on a Brayden Opie and Ben Murphy tackle that the game seemed to sway one way or the other.
“That changed the whole momentum, I think,” Periard said. “Then we just pulled away. This is the best feeling ever.”
Periard strolled up the right sideline for a 23-yard touchdown and Shawn Bramer ran in the conversion for a 20-12 lead.
The Norse defense held again the next drive, forcing a three-and-out that resulted four plays later in Bramer’s second of three touchdowns that gave Suttons Bay a 26-12 advantage heading into halftime.
Following Periard’s TD to go up 34-12, Cameron Alberts almost single-handedly stopped the Bulldogs in their tracks. He hit Inland Lakes running backs for a pair of 4-yard losses and eventually a turnover on downs.
“Holy cow, he makes a huge impact,” said Periard, who scored his third TD on a 23-yard run on the ensuing possession. “He fills a big spot on defense and on offense, too. When he’s blocking and pulling, he’s out there knocking guys over. It was so good to have him back.”
Alberts, who missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, used that shoulder to cradle the regional championship trophy like a baby after the game.
“It’s really big, our third one,” Alberts said, carefully holding the trophy in both arms. “It gives us another week to play. Just cradle this mug. I’m glad it’s coming home with us.”
Alberts and Lleyton Krumlauf led the defense with 14 tackles each, Periard added 12 stops and Brayden Opie and Murphy each produced nine tackles. Bramer made eight tackles and August Schaub six.
Bramer scored on a 22-yard TD pass from Dylan Barnowski and Schaub hauled in an 8-yard TD pass from Barnowski for the first two Norse scores.
Inland Lakes didn’t take out its starting defense when Suttons Bay inserted a junior varsity offense into the game late in the fourth quarter. The Norse punted, Brayden Opie forced a fumble on the return and Murphy recovered it to set up Periard’s fourth score, a 17-yard jaunt on the next play as Suttons Bay puts its starters back in.
“That was for him. He’s a senior; he deserves it,” Garrick Opie said. “We don’t run up scores on people.”
Barnowski completed 7-of-10 passes for 116 yards and two TDs. Periard ran for 193 yards on 16 carries and Bramer gained 185 on 15 totes.
Inland Lakes is 18-2 since going to eight-player football, a move necessitated by the school’s enrollment dropping under 200 students. Bulldogs senior quarterback Mason Blumke ran for 144 yards and TD.
The Norsemen, who gathered on the field after the game to sing “Happy Birthday” to Garrick Opie’s wife, Cynthia, outgained Inland Lakes 479-329 in total offense. The Bulldogs lost 121 yards on 11 penalties.
BRACKET BITS: Rudyard (9-2) is the only team without an undefeated record left in eight-player Division 1. No. 6 Martin and No. 2 Adrian Lenawee Christian boast 11-0 records like Suttons Bay.