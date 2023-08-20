TRAVERSE CITY — It’s another high school girls golf season and veteran Traverse City Central coach Lois McManus has already given her first lesson.
The lesson is free but tough to learn.
It’s the same lesson she gives at the start of every boys and girls golf season. It’s not about golf skills, and it’s not just for the golfers. The parents get the lesson too.
“Golf is called the last game of honor,” said McManus, last year’s boys regional coach of the year. “You don’t have a referee. You don’t have an official. You don’t have an umpire. When you’re on the golf course and you are on the other side of the hill and you put your club down and that ball rolls and oscillates out of its original spot and rolls, it’s a penalty. It is up to you to be honest and to have the integrity to call yourself out on that penalty because nobody else saw it.”
Golf scores are recorded by each foursome during the normal 18-hole contest. It’s been the scoring system forever, and coaches don’t really expect it to change in the near future. The honor system provides student-athletes the opportunity to learn a life lesson every match, coaches say.
No matter how poorly a golfer shoots on a particular hole it must be accurately recorded for the sake of the game. The responsibility to avoid temptation and record each stroke properly lies solely with the golfers, coaches emphasize.
And the coaches and golfers are pretty much fine with that.
“If you got a seven or a 10 on a hole, that’s what you got and it is your responsibility to record it and own up to and say, ‘Nope, I had a 10,’” said McManus. “To me, it is part of the game. Period.”
Karl Gagnon, long-time Traverse City West coach, agrees.
“Does it put responsibility on the players? Definitely,” he said. “Is it too much? I don’t think so.”
“It is the responsibility of the coaches to teach their players what golfing is all about and the high standards that are expected of them,” continued Gagnon, who was Traverse City West’s first-ever golf coach in 1999. “It teaches kids what’s right. That can never be a bad thing.”
Suttons Bay coach Todd Hursey points to another benefit of the scoring system focusing on the foursome. Hursey has seen a lot in his 26 years as the Northmen’s coach, including winning boys state championships.
“It puts a lot of responsibility on the competitor, but it’s a great test of character,” he said. “I like to emphasize to players that each member of a group is accountable for correct scores. If player A calls out an incorrect score and players B and C don’t say anything, they are just as guilty as player A.”
Coaches admit cheating can be a problem with players being responsible for the scoring. Peer pressure or avoiding confrontation and confusion may lead foursomes to the next hole with an inaccurate score sheet.
Gagnon, a retired teacher and coach of multiple sports, notes golfers have a bigger challenge because their scores are recorded as individuals and most sports only focus on team scores. In football, for example, most onlookers don’t track the number of missed tackles in a game or missed blocks.
In golf, everyone sees each individual’s score and that could lead to cheating, acknowledged Gagnon, who returned to the West girl’s coaching three years ago.
“I think it’s (cheating) been the number one problem in high school golf,” Gagnon said. “Every year we seem to have someone that has developed a reputation of cheating, especially if you ask other players. I think the reason it occurs is this: No one wants to have a bad score that everyone can see. That’s a lot of pressure.”
Hursey said it’s hard to say how much cheating is going on in the game.
He notes it’s less of a problem in teams contending for titles. He does look to a day when technology could make scoring even more accurate.
“I love that players have to problem solve, lead and display strong character as they score and officiate themselves on the course,” Hursey said. “In other sports, the adults take over and do that for them. I want to believe that it (cheating) doesn’t happen much. With that said, I would welcome a way to get all scores correct.”
For now, the honor system will do as the student-athletes work things out themselves, points out McManus, a member of two halls of fame and one of just two coaches in the history of TC Central boys and girls golf. Bob Lober was the other.
“You’ve got other people in your group that can question you if they don’t feel it is correct,” she said. “It (scoring conflict) has happened many, many times. MHSAA rules require scoring issues to be resolved before they go on the next tee. Sometimes now with cell phones, they will actually call for rulings.”
Many times, however, the foursome scores and plays on without seeking a ruling.
“A player must be a scorer for another player,” Gagnon said. “You are responsible for making sure that player is reporting their score correctly. That can be a pressure-packed situation if a kid has to challenge another player’s honesty,. Most kids might just accept an incorrect score just to avoid confrontation.”
Matt Olsen is a teacher at Benzie Central where he’s coached golf and basketball.
He’s also a basketball and football referee. While most high school sports present countless challenges with an official present, he’s almost in awe of the golf honor system.
“It’s amazing that golf has made it this far policing itself,” Olsen said. “When I think about the number of times I’ve called a clear slap on the wrist as a basketball official and I’ve heard, ‘I never touched him,’ I’m blown away that 15- to 18-year-olds are officiating each other on the golf course. That’s a tough thing to ask high school aged kids to do.”
