LAKE LEELANAU — The Lake Leelanau St. Mary Eagles have learned not to take anything for granted.
St. Mary took time to reflect on a few things they hold dear on Friday night amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has cancelled games and ended seasons.
The Eagles celebrated the life of former teammate James Hearne at halftime, and thanked each parent and senior during the pregame of a 63-22 thrashing of Charlton Heston Academy.
The triple ceremony made for an emotional night for the Eagles (9-3) as they reflected on all of the things that got them through the last year.
“Obviously an emotional night with all the seniors and the James Hearne tribute,” Eagles head coach Matt Barnowski said. “James was a huge part of our family and community and these guys were all really close with him, it was was like losing a brother. I think they kind of had that in the back of their minds and they knew they wanted to come out and put on a little show.”
Hearne died unexpectedly last summer and was a sophomore on the boys basketball team last season.
St. Mary Athletic Director Nick Papes read a story of Hearne’s legacy at halftime, which was followed by a standing ovation from the crowd and a bouquet of flowers presented to Hearne’s family by the Charlton Heston captain Nick Stephens Jr.
“It was tough, especially with honoring James,” Eagles sophomore Dylan Barnowski said. “He was so close to all of us and he was the best kid. He was the kid who’s going to go 100%. He was our favorite and we loved him. That was tough but we will remember him and we know he would have wanted us to go out there and still have fun.”
The Eagles players and coaches, on the boys and girls teams, all donned crew socks with the initials “J.H.” on them to honor Hearne’s signature style and pay tribute to the late teen.
Dylan Barnowski said the mix of all three ceremonies was a lot to mentally process, but his team needed Friday’s game to recenter themselves.
“I mean having to see them (seniors) go was emotional for us but I think it was good for us,” Dylan Barnowski said. “We all needed to have that kind of check game, to see if we could still go out there and perform with all this stuff piled on top of us.”
St. Mary wasted no time showing out for Hearne as the senior-heavy starting lineup burst out to a 19-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Eagles started all four of their seniors, leaving normal stars Dylan Barnowski and Shawn Bramer on the bench to start the game. The seniors did most of the dirty work to get the Eagles out ahead, sticking to the game plan Matt Barnowski laid out.
“We figured we had to just get out and seal it within the first quarter, especially because we wanted those seniors to go out and take the game into their hands,” Dylan Barnowski said. “We wanted to be unselfish and let those seniors have the night.”
Lake Leelanau led 37-13 at the half and was able to let all 10 of their athletes touch the court — nine of which scored a basket. Charlton Heston was unable to get to the rim and had jumpshot after jumpshot clang off the rim.
Patriots head coach George Whitaker said his team was tired from a 41-39 win on Thursday night and didn’t bring the energy early. The two-plus hour bus ride was worth it according to Whitaker, who said being a part of the Hearne ceremony was special enough.
“It is pretty special to be a part of that,” Whitaker said. “We had our best player, and he’s a great kid, go out there and it was really nice that they had us personally be a part of it tonight.”
Lake Leelanau used a full-court press and over a dozen steals to balloon the lead in the first half and never let off the gas to honor Hearne.
Dylan Barnowski led the Eagles with 24 points and fellow sophomore Barmer added 13. Seniors who scored included Luke LaCross with eight points, Jacob Schaub six, Brandon Hobbins four and Reece VanderWulp two.
“It motivates us to push ourselves to the limit every single day, with James I mean, we missed him and you just never know if you get another day,” Dylan Barnowski said. “Especially with COVID too you never know if you’re going to get shut down, so we got to take every day with a grain of salt and just push ourselves as hard and as far as we can.”
The Eagles will head to Buckley on Saturday.