DETROIT — Adam Trautman attended high school in Elk Rapids, but never really got behind the Detroit Lions.
Good thing, because he'll play against them Sunday afternoon, quite possibly in an expanded role.
"I always was a Texan fan in a way, not super die hard," said Trautman, who grew up in the Houston area before moving and starring at Elk Rapids. "I was never really a Lions fan, to be honest."
New Orleans starting tight end Jared Cook is one of several key Saints players questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. game at Ford Field.
Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell — a former Lions end from 2006-08 — said in a radio interview that he had no hesitation to put the rookie third-round draft pick into Cook's role after the veteran left last week's game against Green Bay with a groin muscle pull. Cook didn't practice this week.
“When that injury happened with Cook, I didn’t hesitate to put him into that role. I think that says a lot about that kid. ... I think we all like the kid and where he’s going.”
Trautman could fill that pass-catching tight end role again against the Lions, whose bigger linebackers could have trouble with the 6-foot-5, 253-pound University of Dayton product.
Sunday's matchup with the Lions is Trautman's first in the more packed 1 p.m. EST time slot, so family and friends had plenty of opportunity to watch him play the first three weeks.
"They love it," Trautman said. "Especially my parents watch and my college buddies. Unfortunately, there's no fans, and coming back to Michigan to Detroit would have been awesome, but that's the circumstances. But yeah, everyone loves it, everyone's excited. But I know my family, they love it."
Trautman didn't catch a pass in his NFL debut Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then made his first professional reception for 17 yards on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders and added two last week in the Sunday Night Football contest against the Green Bay Packers.
That trend of family and friends being able to watch Trautman's games locally continues Sunday, and even into next week, when the Saints play the Los Angeles Chargers in their second MNF appearance this season.
"He had a good training camp right away," New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday about Trautman. "He's smart, he's someone that's tough and prepares well. I know the quarterback has a lot of confidence in him, so he's played well."
New Orleans has another Sunday night prime time game Nov. 8 against Tampa Bay, and a Friday matinee against Minnesota on Christmas day, plus six other Sunday midday matchups.
Trautman also made his television advertisement debut last weekend when a Saints-themed Microsoft Surface commercial began airing during NFL games. The ad features several Saints rookies were initiated by New Orleans veteran players remotely by video chat instead of in person. Trautman wore a blonde wig and sang and danced for the commercial.
"I just got a call from my agent one day and he was like, 'Hey, I got this call from the people at Microsoft and they want you to do this commercial,'" Trautman said. "And of course I'm going to do it. There was really no, 'Am I gonna do it or not?' I definitely was all for it and definitely great experience."
The Saints will likely be without star wideout Michael Thomas. Lions head coach Matt Patricia said in a press conference via Zoom Thursday that even without Thomas — who led the NFL in catches and receiving yardage last season — the Saints have numerous weapons to spread the ball around to.
"(Alvin) Kamara, obviously, is phenomenal to get the ball to, and certainly Emmanuel Sanders is another outstanding player, and (Jared) Cook," Patricia said. "So, I don’t really see any slow down with the offense when he’s not on the field from that standpoint. Obviously, it just adds another dimension of a dynamic playmaker when he is on the field. Certainly, from an offensive perspective, you can see the growth that this offense has gone through and will go through and traditionally, they do. It just continues to get better as the season goes."
