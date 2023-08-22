GAYLORD — Gaylord St. Mary football borrowed old equipment from Gaylord High School for its first football games in 1967.
No need for that anymore.
The Snowbirds play their first true home game this September as St. Mary is hurriedly finishing construction of its new as-of-yet unnamed football stadium, giving the team its own home field for the first time in program history.
“I’m really excited, especially since we’ll be the first team to play on their own field,” junior quarterback and defensive back Daniel Jacobson said. “Even at Gaylord High School, it felt like an away game. We’d have to take the bus across town. Now I can walk to the field.”
The Snowbirds played most of their home slate at Gaylord Intermediate School’s field, especially in recent years after often playing Saturday afternoon contests at Gaylord High School for quite a while.
The stadium features a grass playing surface, bleachers on both sides, a concession stand, restrooms, equipment storage, a press box, rooms for the teams to use, places for referees to change and two suites on either end of the press box that can be rented out on game days. The facility also includes an archway entrance and ticket booth, with fencing around the whole compound.
Jacobson said the team looks forward to having its own locker room at the field site. During games at GIS, the teams didn’t have that kind of facility available, so they’d stay out of the field during halftime. Opponents would do the same, or return to their bus.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Jacobson said, “and so are the rest of the guys.”
The school held numerous fundraisers for the effort, with players conducting youth camps and holding fish fry dinners to help raise money.
The stadium’s cost is about $850,000, but that total also includes upgrades for the theater stage and bleachers inside the school and resurfacing the gymnasium floor. Much of the labor was donated by area construction companies, and families have helped with painting.
“If not for Covid, it would’ve happened years ago,” Snowbirds head coach Kevin O’Connell said. “There’s kids from the last 5-6 years that are envious and wish they had it. As much as we take for granted a patch of grass, the kids call it home.”
Heck, the St. Mary players are used to a locker room with well-worn couches in a pole barn. The new digs will certainly be a welcome addition.
St. Mary has only 63 high school students. Forty-one of those are boys, with 33 of those playing football, including 17 on varsity.
“We’ve been talking off and on since before Covid, but it didn’t really get started until last summer,” athletic director Bob DeLong said. “We’ve been really lucky to move this fast. It’s exceeded expectations.”
The bleachers extend between the 30-yard lines and can hold about 800 spectators.
The site on land owned by the church and adjacent to the baseball and softball fields makes it convenient for parking at the church itself, so now a new lot was needed.
Last year’s deadly tornado that cut an 18-mile path of destruction through Gaylord completely missed the softball field, but cut a swath through the baseball facility, resulting in $87,000 in needed repairs, which the school’s insurance covered.
The football home field will only see use for three football Fridays this season, the Sept. 10 home opener against Forest Area in Week Four, then closing out the regular season with dates against Rudyard and Inland Lakes on Oct. 13 and 20.
