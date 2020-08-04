EAST JORDAN — The littlest things go the longest way.
When Molly Kitson made her first visit to Northwood University, she was convinced she was already headed to Alma College to play softball.
Kitson’s mother played softball at Alma and Kitson always thought that was the path for her. It only made sense after playing the sport for 12 years, but her mom thought she needed to take a chance.
“I really didn’t want to [tour Northwood] because I really thought I wanted to go to Alma and play softball,” Kitson said. “My mom convinced me to tour the campus and I absolutely fell in love with it.”
She gave in and toured Northwood’s campus on their first day back to classes in January and met head cross country coach Jeremy Wilk along with the team — it was, however, an interaction with a cafeteria worker that made Kitson feel like she belonged.
“I fell in love with the campus as soon as I got there but the one thing that stuck out to me was this lunch lady,” Kitson said. “She was the most friendly lady I have ever met and she knew every single student by their name. When I was in line she got to know me and asking me questions, which was really cool.”
The East Jordan standout really felt welcomed and at home, even if that meant breaking away from the family tradition. She loved it so much, she tried to talk her mom out of their visit to Saginaw Valley State University later that same day. They still made the trip, but all that visit did was solidify her choice to join the Timberwolves track and cross country teams.
“I think we have a really welcoming environment at Northwoods in general,” Wilk said. “Northwood is full of people like that. I think as a whole we want to make sure other people feel desired and welcome.”
Before her visit, Wilk reached out to Kitson to express interest in her joining the team — which paid dividends once they offered an academic scholarship to her. The early contact, the community feeling and the interest shown by the Timberwolves’ coach really stuck out to Kitson.
Wilk targeted her because of her versatility as an athlete — she ran cross country and track, played basketball and was a standout softball player at East Jordan.
East Jordan head track coach Matt Peterson noticed that ability early in her high school career and utilized her everywhere.
“I had her run everything from the 100 to the 400,” Peterson said. “She was a sprinter or a distance runner and I could have had her do almost anything in track. Heck, she would have been good at hurdles if we had to teach her.”
Kitson never planned to run in college but after playing fast pitch softball over the summer in Petoskey she realized that she could continue to play that sport competitively at another level. She will be one of five incoming freshmen for the Timberwolves and will be suite mates with Boyne City alum Avery Stadt. Kitson plans to study accounting and management after graduating from East Jordan with a 4.0 GPA and college credits to her name.
Northwood’s season has already been postponed to August 31 and has been slated for conference-only competition. Wilk said he will be looking for her to contribute in the middle distances on the track team and has a real shot of making a difference on the X-C course.
“I think she has as nice blend of speed and endurance,” Wilk said. “If she develops and focuses on running a little bit more she could definitely become a contributor in cross country.“
