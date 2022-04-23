TRAVERSE CITY — There’s “pavement” soccer balls, and then there’s “grass” soccer balls.
The prior came in handy during some early-season outdoor work in the snow this year for the Traverse City Bulldogs, after the home school team hoped it wouldn’t need them anymore.
In case you’re wondering what “pavement” soccer balls are, well, they’re the ones the team used when they had to practice in parking lots. Now the Bulldogs have their own digs in the homeschool sporting organization’s athletic complex just outside Traverse City on Garfield Road, known as the “Doghouse.”
The team hosted its first home girls soccer tournament in the facility Friday, and action continues Saturday in the two-day Bulldog Classic.
“We’ve dreamed about this for a long time,” Bulldogs soccer coach Cindy Crain said. “It’s nice because we have our own field that you can call home. And we don’t have to keep asking, ‘Can we borrow your field?’”
Prior to the complex opening last year, the Bulldogs didn’t have a dedicated field, practicing at various elementary schools in the area, and even in the Civic Center parking lot. Hence, “pavement balls,” the ones all scuffed up from the parking lot surface.
But, hey, the team received free t-shirts from the annual boat show when it had to lift and shift a parking lot practice to let the boats load into the Civic Center.
“It’s been really exciting to watch it come together,” said senior goalie Cora Foust. “We have a field that we know that’s home and we know where to go. So you don’t have to ask coach five minutes before practice, ‘Where are we going?’”
The complex features side-by-side soccer fields — with double-sided dugouts in between — as well as baseball and softball fields, two outdoor basketball courts, a beach volleyball court, a 30-foot-by-60-foot maintenance building with a 16-foot overhang for a concessions area and parking for up to 150 vehicles.
“We have a place we can come and we just know this is where we’re going to be,” senior forward Autumn Lannin said. “It’s not like, where are we going to go this time? We just have a home now.”
Don Hayden Jr. donated 12 acres of land in Williamsburg to the Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Association years ago. After determining that remodeling the existing building on the property would cost too much, they asked Hayden if they could sell the property to fund the new athletic facility.
Bill Crain said Hayden agreed, and the sale produced enough to purchase the 22-acre Garfield Road lot in 2019, construct the fields and have a little left over that TCBAA group hopes to put toward building a gymnasium on the other side of the property so the Bulldogs’ basketball and volleyball teams can play here. Crain said the group needs to raise about another $2 million to fund the gymnasium construction, which he hopes they can do within the next five years.
The facility first hosted games last year for both boys and girls soccer.
“We were kind of nervous,” Lannin said. “Like we’re going to graduate and we hope the field is done. So that’s really fun. Our senior year, we get our own.”
Bulldogs Athletic Director Bill Crain said they hope to make the soccer tournament an annual event and would like to make a play to host the state homeschool tournament at the complex. Adding baseball and softball teams are also possibilities, although the current baseball diamond would have to be enlarged a bit for high school dimensions, as it’s primarily designed for youth games.
The six-team tournament kicked off Friday, with five of the half dozen contestants playing games at the Doghouse.
The East Michigan Panthers, a homeschool team based out of the Howell/Ann Arbor area, topped the Bulldogs 5-4. Foust — one of three team captains, along with Lannin and Jali Sharpe — made 22 saves in goal. Ayla Sharpe put up two goals and an assist, Lannin had a goal and an assist, Heather Trudeau scored a goal and Claire Scott and Jali Sharpe each logged an assist.
The Kalamazoo Cougars won 4-0 over Kingsley (0-5-1), with the Stags’ Claire Dutton making 33 saves in the setback. East Michigan (4-2) beat the Hudsonville Hornets 2-0 in the day’s final contest. The Cougars, Panthers and Hornets are all home school teams, like the Bulldogs (0-3).
“My favorite thing about this is having the scoreboard on both of the fields,” Kingsley head coach Amanda Acosta said. “And it’s a small handheld (controller for the scoreboard) instead of a big box. It’s just way more accessible.”
Bill Crain can run both scoreboards simultaneously from a device the size of a walkie-talkie.
The scoreboards also run off solar power, as do the ones on the baseball and softball diamonds.
Play continues Saturday, with the Bulldogs facing Hudsonville and Kingsley against Kalamazoo at 10 a.m., followed by Kingsley against East Michigan and Buckley versus Kalamazoo at 11:15 a.m., then the Bulldogs and Kalamazoo squaring off at 1:15 p.m., along with Buckley against Hudsonville.
The Bulldogs feature a roster of 15 players, all home-schooled students from Traverse City, Kingsley, Williamsburg, Beulah, Interlochen, Cedar and Lake Leelanau, ranging from seniors to eighth grade. The soccer team started 12 seasons ago, with the Bulldogs starting up basketball teams in the 1990s.
“We’re just grateful that God gave us this property,” Foust said, “and that we can know where we’re going.”
