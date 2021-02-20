ALPENA — The trip was worth a goal for about every half hour.
Traverse City Central came back from a five-hour round trip to Alpena with nine goals. They came a lot faster in actual game time, as the Trojans made it an early night by enacting the mercy rule with 4:25 left in a 9-1 Big North Conference victory at Northern Lights Arena.
Koen Burkholder and Shea Harmeson scored their first varsity goals in the game, and goaltender Grant Neuhardt only had to make five saves.
Will Dawson scored a hat trick and ended with four points, while other goals came from Hunter Folgmann, Carson Peters, Owen Dawson and Ethan VanderRoest. Assists went to Nathan Weber, VanderRoest (two), Harmeson, Sam Gurthet, Cam Peters, Folgmann, Carson Peters, Scott Barnhart and Gavin Graczyk.
TC Central (3-1, 2-0 Big North) hosts Gaylord at 6 p.m. Saturday at Howe Arena.
Saginaw Heritage 3
Bay Reps 1
Reps: Ben Polomsky goal; Aaron Ackerson assist.
UP NEXT: The Reps host Rockford at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Petoskey 9
Cadillac 1
Petoskey (4-2, 1-1 Big North): Derek Hebner hat trick, 3 assists; Garret Bouschor goal, 4 assists; Christopher Kavanaugh 2 goals; Ethan Decker goal, 4 assists; Dylan Robinson goal, 3 assists; Avery Timm goal; Kolton Horn assist; Jordan Troxel assist; Tyler Lafaive 11 saves.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen travel Saturday to Alpena for a 1 p.m. contest.
Gaylord 3
Negaunee 3
Gaylord (3-1-1): Ty Pichan 2 goals (one short-handed); Colton Hurst goal.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils visit TC Central, Saturday.