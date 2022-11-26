TRAVERSE CITY — The result wasn't the start Traverse City West was looking for, but the Titans will soon have a chance to redeem themselves.
TC West, under first-year head coach Zack Bargy, suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Northville in the Titans' season opener and their first game of the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase at Centre Ice Arena on Friday. They get right back into action Saturday afternoon with a 3:30 p.m. puck drop against East Grand Rapids back at Centre Ice.
Northville continues play Saturday as well. The Mustangs take on Traverse City Central at 1 p.m. at Centre Ice.
Just like he did all of last season, goaltender Mason West put forth another stellar effort between the pipes. West stopped 33 of the 36 shots against the Mustangs on Friday. During the 2021-22 season, West earned Dream Team honors from the Record-Eagle after playing 736 minutes in the regular season and turning away 432 of the 469 shots he faced for a .921 save percentage. He had three shutouts and was named to the All-State Second Team.
Bargy, who replaced longtime Titans head coach Jeremy Rintala, said West was "outstanding" in net and gave the Titans a chance to come back and tie the game. Bargy also complimented first-year varsity players Kallen Ray and Hudson Robertson for having solid first games of their hockey careers.
The Titans (0-1) got goals from Tristan Simrau with an assist from Alex Reitzel and Jonah Starr with assists from Brandon Meyers and Simon McManus. TC West was outshot 36-20 on the night.
The Titans, who finished last season 13-14-1 with an exit in the regional semifinals against the Bay Reps, open Big North Conference play against Alpena at Howe Arena on Dec. 2.
Penalty hurts Trojans in tie with East Grand Rapids
TRAVERSE CITY — The Trojans of Traverse City Central followed up their complete dismantling of Gaylord in their season opener with a 2-2 tie against East Grand Rapids in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase at Centre Ice Arena on Friday.
The Trojans (1-0-1, 1-0 Big North) lit the lamp a baker's dozen times in a 13-0 blowout of the Blue Devils on Wednesday. They came back with two goals Friday in the push against the Pioneers. Central plays in the early game of the memorial showcase on Saturday with a 1 p.m. tilt against Northville back at Centre Ice. East Grand Rapids takes on Traverse City West in the second game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Traverse City took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals from Collin Benedict and Cam Peters 1G with assists from Hunter Folgmann and Arthur McManus.. But the Pioneers took advantage of a five-minute major penalty and scored twice in the second to knot the game up after two periods. Neither team could take the advantage in the third, forcing the game into overtime where both sides were held scoreless.
Brady Faille made 23 saves in net for the Trojans.
Central looks to follow up a successful 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish with a 20-8-1 record and win a regional championship before losing to Marquette in the state quarterfinals.
The Trojans get back into conference action Wednesday when they take on last season's Big North champion Petoskey at Howe Arena.
