BIG RAPIDS — Back-to-back mercy wins have the Traverse City Bay Reps on a roll.
The Reps notched their third straight blowout win Saturday, taking down Big Rapids in just two periods with a 9-1 victory. The mercy victory comes on the heels of Friday's 10-1 win against Wyandotte Roosevelt, which ended after just two periods as well because of the eight-goal mercy rule. The Reps also knocked off Berkley last Oct. 19 by the final of 6-0.
The Reps (3-0-1) built a 6-0 lead after the first period Saturday against Big Rapids, getting goals from Jake Dunphey, Ryan Lannen, Ethan Egelski (2), Riley Pierce and Grant Lucas. The half-dozen goals came on assists from Chris Gay, Nick Dashner, Jason Kihn (2), Lucas (2), Ethan Coleman and Zander Griffore. The Reps tallied three more in the second on a single-period hat trick from John Hawkins with help from Pierce twice and Griffore once.
In Friday's game against Wyandotte Roosevelt, the Reps led 5-0 after the first period. Coleman scored twice along with single goals from Griffore, Egelski and Pierce. Assists came from Lucas (2), Egelski, Lannen, Lucas and Ben Newman. Coleman secured his hat trick in the second with a goal and was joined by fellow lamplighters Newman, Egelski twice for the hat trick and Lucas. Assists came from Dashner and Lucas (2).
The Reps don't play again until Friday when they take on Mattawan at Centre Ice Arena before visiting Alpena on Saturday.
Knots again for Trojans against Northville
TRAVERSE CITY — After tying their opponent just one time in 29 games last season, the Traverse City Central Trojans have already surpassed that mark just three games into the 2022 campaign.
The Trojans (1-0-2, 1-0 Big North) tied Northville 2-2 on Saturday at the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase at Centre Ice Arena. They finished with a push against East Grand Rapids by the same score in Friday's nightcap.
Central took a lead into the second period at 2-1. Cole Herzberg scored his first varsity goal on a shorthanded effort. Owen Dawson also lit the lamp in the first. Cam Peters and Hunter Folgmann each picked up assists. Northville knotted the game at 2-2 in the second, and then both teams went scoreless in the third period and overtime.
Brady Faille made 25 saves between the pipes.
Central gets back to Big North Conference action Wednesday the Trojans welcome Petoskey to Howe Arena for a 6 p.m. puck drop.
Titans fall to East Grand Rapids, 5-2
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West fell into a 3-0 hole against East Grand Rapids and was unable to climb back out.
The Titans lost for the second straight night, this time dropping a 5-2 final to the Pioneers in the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase at Centre Ice Arena. West fell to Northville 3-2 on Friday night.
Reece Robertson notched a shorthanded, unassisted goal for the Titans (0-2), and Owen Ferrill picked up his first career varsity goal on the assists from Jack Schripsema and Kallen Ray. The assists marked the first career varsity points for for Schripsema and Ray. Mason West was once again outstanding in net for the Titans despite the outcome.
"We're a young team that played much better as the game went on," first-year West head coach Zack Bargy said. "We fell behind 3-0, and you can't do that against the teams we have on our schedule."
The Titans look to get their first win of the season when they open Big North Conference play at home against Alpena on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.