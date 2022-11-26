BIG RAPIDS — Back-to-back mercy wins have the Traverse City Bay Reps on a roll.
The Reps notched their third straight blowout win Saturday, taking down Big Rapids in just two periods with a 9-1 victory. The mercy victory comes on the heels of Friday’s 10-1 win against Wyandotte Roosevelt, which ended after just two periods as well because of the eight-goal mercy rule. The Reps also knocked off Berkley last Oct. 19 by the final of 6-0.
The Reps (3-0-1) built a 6-0 lead after the first period Saturday against Big Rapids, getting goals from Jake Dunphey, Ryan Lannen, Ethan Egelski (2), Riley Pierce and Grant Lucas. The half-dozen goals came on assists from Chris Gay, Nick Dashner, Jason Kihn (2), Lucas (2), Ethan Coleman and Zander Griffore. The Reps tallied three more in the second on a single-period hat trick from John Hawkins with help from Pierce twice and Griffore once.
In Friday’s game against Wyandotte Roosevelt, the Reps led 5-0 after the first period. Coleman scored twice along with single goals from Griffore, Egelski and Pierce. Assists came from Lucas (2), Egelski, Lannen, Lucas and Ben Newman. Coleman secured his hat trick in the second with a goal and was joined by fellow lamplighters Newman, Egelski twice for the hat trick and Lucas. Assists came from Dashner and Lucas (2).
The Reps don’t play again until Friday when they take on Mattawan at Centre Ice Arena before visiting Alpena on Saturday.
Knots again for Trojans against Northville
TRAVERSE CITY — After tying their opponent just one time in 29 games last season, the Traverse City Central Trojans have already surpassed that mark just three games into the 2022 campaign.
The Trojans (1-0-2, 1-0 Big North) tied Northville 2-2 on Saturday at the Cathy Buchanan Memorial Showcase at Centre Ice Arena. They finished with a push against East Grand Rapids by the same score in Friday’s nightcap.
Central took a lead into the second period at 2-1. Cole Herzberg scored his first varsity goal on a shorthanded effort. Owen Dawson also lit the lamp in the first. Cam Peters and Hunter Folgmann each picked up assists. Northville knotted the game at 2-2 in the second, and then both teams went scoreless in the third period and overtime.
Brady Faille made 25 saves between the pipes.
Central gets back to Big North Conference action Wednesday the Trojans welcome Petoskey to Howe Arena for a 6 p.m. puck drop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.