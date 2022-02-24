GRAND HAVEN — Michael Schermerhorn wants to keep playing, and his performance Wednesday proved that.
The Traverse City West senior tallied a hat-trick and notched four points in the Titans' 6-3 victory at Grand Haven in the first round of the varsity hockey regional tournament.
West (13-13-1) and Grand Haven (8-15) were tied 1-1 after the first period before Schermerhorn went off for all three of his goals in the second period to help give the Titans a 5-1 lead after 34 minutes of play.
West head coach Jeremy Rintala said Schermerhorn's effort was the "big performance" the Titans needed.
"He's really turned it on," Rintala said. "He's a senior. He's our leader. We're fighting for another game, and nobody has more fight in him than he does."
Jonah Starr scored the Titans' first-period goal with assists from Schermerhorn and Tyler Esman.
Schmerhorn's three goals came with two assists each from Jack Burzynski and Reece Robertson as well as another helper from Esman. Robertson and Burzynski also had goals, and Mason West made 27 saves for the Titans during the afternoon tilt.
The game was originally slated for Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the game to be postponed and rescheduled with a 3:20 p.m. puck-drop Wednesday. Rintala said his team came out a bit sluggish but shook that off and turned in a solid effort.
The Titans' last game was a 3-1 loss to crosstown rival Traverse City Central in the 25th Annual McCullough Cup. West had lost seven of its last 10 but looked strong against the Trojans. Rintala said the playoff-like atmosphere and pressure of playing Central — despite the loss — helped in preparing the players for the postseason.
"That is a good warmup for the playoffs," Rintala said. "It definitely wasn't a bad thing, that's for sure. We play a tough schedule as it is, but it's always good to have a game like that."
West moves on to play another intra-city foe, the Traverse City Bay Reps, at Centre ICE Arena on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Titans played the Reps already this season, beating them 2-1 during the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament in late December. Rintala called the Reps a "very skilled team" that is difficult to beat.
"We knew they're tough," Rintala said. "We know them. They know us. It should be a good one, and we'll have a chance to win if we play our best."
MORE HOCKEY
Trojans advance, beat BNC champs Petoskey
GAYLORD — Traverse City Central might have lost out on the Big North Conference title, but the Trojans still have a shot at a regional crown after beating Big North champ Petoskey, 2-1, in regional action Wednesday.
Freshman Luke VanderRoest, who scored the game-winning goal in last week's McCullough Cup victory against Traverse City West, notched another goal in Wednesday's victory. Tyler Cooper, who assisted on VanderRoest's Feb. 17 game-winner, also notched a goal against Petoskey. Scott Barnhardt had an assist, as did goalkeeper Grand Neuhardt, who also got the win in net.
The Trojans and Northmen split the regular-season series 1-1. Central topped Petoskey 5-3 in their Nov. 30 matchup — the Northmen's only Big North loss of the season — and Petoskey got the better of Central on Jan. 19 with a 4-3 victory.
Trojans head coach Chris Givens said taking care of the puck and not allowing any giveaways was the key to beating Petoskey. He said the Trojans kept the puck down in the Northmen's end of the ice and used their offensive pressure and puck control as defense.
"You just want to be smart out there and get the puck in a safe spot," Givens said, adding that Neuhardt was worthy of credit for his performance between the pipes. "It all came together at the right time."
The Trojans have now won five in a row and push their record to 19-7-1. They will play either Bay City Western or Freeland at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bay County Civic Ice Arena.
Givens said his team is playing some of its best hockey of the season.
"You don't want a team or individual players to peak too early," Givens said. "It can be a fine line between hitting that too early or too late. We're pretty happy with how we've been playing over this last stretch."
Cadillac 6
Tawas 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings advance to the regional semifinals against Midland Dow in Big Rapids on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.