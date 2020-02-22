TCC2
BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

PREP HOCKEY

Regional schedules

DIVISION 1 at MUSKEGON REETHS-PUFFER

Monday, Feb. 24

Bay Reps (16-4-1) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-13-3) at Ferris State, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

TC West (15-9-1) vs. Grand Rapids Northview (4-20), 5 p.m.

Lowell (12-13) vs. Grand Haven (8-15-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

TC West- GR Northview winner vs. Lowell-Grand Haven winner, 5 p.m.

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (15-7-2) vs. Bay Reps-GR West Catholic winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (L.C. Walker Arena), 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at TC CENTRAL

Saturday, Feb. 29

TC Central (20-3-2) vs. Petoskey (8-17), 1 p.m.

Muskegon Mona Shores (17-8) at Manistee (3-18), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Howe Arena), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at ALPENA

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Cheboygan (8-15) at Alpena (10-13-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Sault Ste. Marie (1-21) vs. Tawas (2-21), 4 p.m.

Gaylord (12-12) vs. Cheboygan-Alpena winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Northern Lights Arena), 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at FLINT POWERS

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Cadillac (6-20) vs. Big Rapids (15-10) at Ferris State, 7 p.m.

Freeland (17-7) vs. Mount Pleasant (12-11-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Midland Dow (19-6) vs. Cadillac-Big Rapids winner, 5 p.m.

Flint Powers (16-7-2) vs. Freeland-Mount Pleasant winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Finals (Flint Iceland Arenas), 7 p.m.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you