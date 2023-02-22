prep ICE HOCKEY
REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at GR Forest Hills Central
Friday, Feb. 24
Rockford (8-15) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-12), 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City West (8-15-1) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (19-5-1), 8 p.m.
Jenison (11-12-1) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-14-1), 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Muskegon Mona Shores (14-11) vs. Jenison/West Ottawa winner, 6 p.m.
TC West/Reeths-Puffer winner vs. Rockford/Forest Hills Central winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6:30 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at East Lansing (Suburban Ice)
DIVISION 2 at Alpena
Friday, Feb. 24
Lakeshore Badgers (0-23) vs. Marquette (17-6-2), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
TC Central (14-8-3) vs. Alpena (22-3), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Gaylord (Otsego County Sportsplex)
DIVISION 3 at Bay Reps (Centre Ice)
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Gaylord (7-18) at Petoskey (3-21), 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Cadillac (12-12-1) vs. Cheboygan (9-15), 6:30 p.m.
Bay Reps (17-6-2) vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Big Rapids (Ewigleben Arena, Ferris State University)
deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Tyler Naquin and 1B Luke Voit on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Phil Haynes to a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Fredrik Karlstrom and F Fredrik Olofsson to Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Vincent Desharnais.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot from injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Reinstated C Nic Dowd from injured reserve. Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Miguel Berry from D.C. United in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). Acquired $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money from Orlando City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Maximilian Arfsten through the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Nelson Pierre to a homegrown contract through 2026 with a team option for 2027.
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M/F Yazmeen Ryan to a three-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.