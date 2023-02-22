prep ICE HOCKEY

REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at GR Forest Hills Central

Friday, Feb. 24

Rockford (8-15) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-12), 6:30 p.m.

Traverse City West (8-15-1) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (19-5-1), 8 p.m.

Jenison (11-12-1) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-14-1), 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Muskegon Mona Shores (14-11) vs. Jenison/West Ottawa winner, 6 p.m.

TC West/Reeths-Puffer winner vs. Rockford/Forest Hills Central winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6:30 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at East Lansing (Suburban Ice)

DIVISION 2 at Alpena

Friday, Feb. 24

Lakeshore Badgers (0-23) vs. Marquette (17-6-2), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

TC Central (14-8-3) vs. Alpena (22-3), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Gaylord (Otsego County Sportsplex)

DIVISION 3 at Bay Reps (Centre Ice)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Gaylord (7-18) at Petoskey (3-21), 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Cadillac (12-12-1) vs. Cheboygan (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

Bay Reps (17-6-2) vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Big Rapids (Ewigleben Arena, Ferris State University)

deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Tyler Naquin and 1B Luke Voit on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Phil Haynes to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Fredrik Karlstrom and F Fredrik Olofsson to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Vincent Desharnais.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reinstated G Cam Talbot from injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITOLS — Reinstated C Nic Dowd from injured reserve. Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Miguel Berry from D.C. United in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM). Acquired $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money from Orlando City SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Maximilian Arfsten through the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Nelson Pierre to a homegrown contract through 2026 with a team option for 2027.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M/F Yazmeen Ryan to a three-year contract.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you