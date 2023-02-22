tcr-021223-grosse-pointe-south-hockey-at-bay-reps-0009

Bay Reps’ Mason Barnhard looks to take a shot at the Kaliseum in Kalkaska on Tuesday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

PREP HOCKEY

REGIONALS

DIVISION 1 at GR Forest Hills Central

Friday, Feb. 24

Rockford (8-15) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-12), 6:30 p.m.

Traverse City West (8-15-1) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (19-5-1), 8 p.m.

Jenison (11-12-1) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-14-1), 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Muskegon Mona Shores (14-11) vs. Jenison/West Ottawa winner, 6 p.m.

TC West/Reeths-Puffer winner vs. Rockford/Forest Hills Central winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6:30 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at East Lansing (Suburban Ice)

DIVISION 2 at Alpena

Friday, Feb. 24

Lakeshore Badgers (0-23) vs. Marquette (17-6-2), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

TC Central (14-8-3) vs. Alpena (22-3), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Gaylord (Otsego County Sportsplex)

DIVISION 3 at Bay Reps (Centre Ice)

Friday, Feb. 24

Cadillac (12-12-1) vs. Cheboygan (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

Gaylord (7-18) at Petoskey (3-21), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Bay Reps (17-6-2) vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Big Rapids (Ewigleben Arena, Ferris State University)

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you