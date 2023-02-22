PREP HOCKEY
REGIONALS
DIVISION 1 at GR Forest Hills Central
Friday, Feb. 24
Rockford (8-15) vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (13-12), 6:30 p.m.
Traverse City West (8-15-1) vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (19-5-1), 8 p.m.
Jenison (11-12-1) vs. Holland West Ottawa (10-14-1), 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Muskegon Mona Shores (14-11) vs. Jenison/West Ottawa winner, 6 p.m.
TC West/Reeths-Puffer winner vs. Rockford/Forest Hills Central winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6:30 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at East Lansing (Suburban Ice)
DIVISION 2 at Alpena
Friday, Feb. 24
Lakeshore Badgers (0-23) vs. Marquette (17-6-2), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
TC Central (14-8-3) vs. Alpena (22-3), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Gaylord (Otsego County Sportsplex)
DIVISION 3 at Bay Reps (Centre Ice)
Friday, Feb. 24
Cadillac (12-12-1) vs. Cheboygan (9-15), 6:30 p.m.
Gaylord (7-18) at Petoskey (3-21), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Bay Reps (17-6-2) vs. Gaylord/Petoskey winner, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to March 4 quarterfinal at Big Rapids (Ewigleben Arena, Ferris State University)
