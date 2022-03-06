GAYLORD — The Trojans are likely mighty tired of seeing Marquette in the state quarterfinals.
For the third year in a row, Marquette knocked out Traverse City Central just a step shy of the bright lights of the ice hockey state finals stage.
The Trojans (20-8-1) fell to Marquette 7-1 at the Otsego County Sportsplex in Gaylord on Saturday. Central lost to Marquette 1-0 in 2021 and 5-2 in 2020. Marquette (22-5-1) moves on to play Hartland (23-5) in the state semifinals at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
“We ran into a hockey machine, today,” Central head coach Chris Givens said.
Despite the loss, Givens said he’d rather feel the harsh sting of defeat this far into the season than not get there at all.
“It’s always sad when the season comes to end like that, but some people don’t even get to feel that — that thrill of victory and agony of defeat,” he said. “We’d rather take that than not be in that position.”
Central’s lone goal came from Koen Burkholder on assists from Gavin Graczyk and Drew Zrimec. Grant Neuhardt made 38 saves on 45 shots faced. The 45 shots on goal for Marquette was uncharacteristic for Central to give up, but Givens said the Trojans just hadn’t played a team as good as Marquette this season.
“They skate really well. They play fast. They just don’t give you a lot of time to make plays,” Givens said. “We had 20 shots, but we just didn’t have any good looks. They’re really tough to play against.”
Although the loss ends the Trojans’ season, Givens made sure his players knew after the game that it does not define their season.
“These guys, they did a lot this year,” he said. “Three regional (championships) in a row is not an easy thing to do, and it’s going to be tough for other Trojan teams to do that. They were only the fourth team in Trojan hockey history to get to 20 wins. Yeah, we would have liked a better outcome today, but I want them to keep in mind all the good things they did this year.”
The Trojans graduate just six seniors — Scotty Barnhart, Colin Miller, Chase Adams, Graczyk, Shea Harmeson and Neuhardt — from a relatively young squad.
“We knew it was going to be a lot of work to get everyone on the same page this season,” Givens said. “We told the kids from the beginning not to expect everything to be smooth and happen quickly. The message was, ‘We don’t have to be good now. We have to be good at the end of February.’”
Givens said the goal was to take those 21 different personalities with 21 different playing styles and 21 different skill sets and get them all moving in the same direction.
“These kids made it fun to come to the rink every day,” Givens said. “I loved teaching them and helping them try to get better. It was a great year.”
QUARTERFINAL 1
Reps fall to Grandville, 4-3
BIG RAPIDS — Losses are never easy, but Mike Matteucci said Saturday’s loss was especially difficult.
The Bay Reps head coach said his team played the “best first period of hockey” it has played all year. The Reps led Grandville 2-0 after 17 minutes of play in the Division 1 regional quarterfinal at Ferris State University on Saturday.
Matteucci said they would have been ahead by four or five goals had a couple of things gone their way. But Grandville (20-7-1) went on to score four straight goals en route to a 4-3 victory and earn a berth in the state semifinals at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.
The Reps (16-11-1) jumped ahead 2-0 on goals from Aaron Ackerson and Drew Hardy, but they missed “point-blank chances” — including a 2-on-none breakaway — that came back to haunt them.
“That one was a tough pill to swallow,” Matteucci said.
Tyseon Griffore scored on assists from Ethan Coleman and Grant Lucas with eight minutes left in the third, but that was as close as the Reps would get.
“We had some great opportunities at the end to tie it, but we just didn’t have enough left in the tank at that point,” Matteucci said.
The Reps featured a lot of youth, which meant the team needed time to find its rhythm. Matteucci said the first 10-12 games served as that learning experience for a team that came on strong at the end of the season.
“This was the team I thought we had at the beginning of the year,” Matteucci said. “We peaked at the right time, and the kids really came together.”
The Reps lose five seniors in Ackerson, Gabe Classens, Jagger Smith, Mack Barnhard and Ethan Vitale.
“I had more fun this year than I had in a long time,” Matteucci said. “The kids made it a pleasure to come to the rink every day. That’s a testament to them and their work ethic and want to get better and accept coaching — and actually get along with each other. It was so fun.”
hockey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.