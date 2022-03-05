Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.