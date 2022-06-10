BIG RAPIDS — History happened at 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
Elk Rapids players screamed and celebrated, much like many teams do when a trophy is on the line.
This time was different.
The Elks won the first regional championship game in the girls soccer program’s 26-year history, defeating Grand Rapids Catholic Central 2-1 in Thursday’s Division 3 girls soccer regional title tilt at Cardinal Stadium in Big Rapids.
“It feels really good,” senior outside midfielder Logan Reasoner said. “It’s definitely a relief because coach gave us a pep talk before coming down here in the gym, and she’s like, ‘You have a chance to make history tonight and all comes down to you guys.’ And I’m standing here with rest of my team and all the fans and we made history.”
Elks head coach Andrea Krakow said she took the team into the gym before loading the charter bus to Big Rapids, and pointed at the girls soccer banner hanging there.
“I said, ‘What is missing that we’ve never gotten?’” she said. “And they said a regional title. I said tonight’s your night. You make a choice. You show up, do the best you can and hopefully you make history. And they did.”
Elk Rapids knocked on that door for quite awhile, and finally barged in Thursday. The Elks lost in the regional finals three straight trips in 2016-18 and the regional semifinals in 2019.
“Just making history is the coolest thing,” said senior midfielder Gabby Krakow, Andrea Krakow’s daughter. “No one’s ever done it and we can always say for the rest of our lives that we are the first girls soccer team in Elk Rapids to win a regional title.”
No. 5-ranked Elk Rapids (18-2) moves on to play No. 2 Hudsonville Unity Christian (21-1-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Springs, the same location Boyne City topped Unity in last year’s semifinal to go to that program’s first state championship game.
“We think we can 100% do that this year,” Gabby Krakow said. “We just have to play our game, practice hard these next few days and we can beat them.”
No. 3-ranked Pontiac Notre Dame (17-4-3) remains on the other side of the bracket, awaiting the winner of Saturday evening’s game between No. 1 Williamston (14-2-1) and No. 12 Flint Powers (14-3-3).
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-8-3) beat Big Rapids 2-0 on its own turf Tuesday, and neither squad allowed a postseason goal prior to Thursday’s regional final.
The Elks had their eight-game shutout streak ended when Mo Schneider scored with 22:56 off a Maris Klein direct kick that hit the crossbar and bounced back into play. Jorja Jenema followed the path of the ball to the crossbar and had her back turned when Schneider put in the rebound.
Elk Rapids matched Catholic Central’s early physicality with aggressiveness, but not brute force, and the calls eventually started going the Elks’ way.
“My girls played the ball and the other team played the person,” Andrea Krakow said. “And they got called for it, so it cost them. My girls kept their composure, no retaliation. They just played the game, trusted that the referees would keep it safe, and it worked out in our favor.”
Sophomore midfielder Kendall Standfest converted a penalty kick shot to the upper left corner in the 22nd minute, an opportunity created by a Lauren Bingham run where she was tackled in the box.
Standfest hit the crossbar from 35 yards out with 6:15 left before half as the Elks sought that all-important second goal.
With 24 ticks left before the intermission, Standfest unleashed a long outlet pass after the Elks fended off a Grand Rapids CC corner kick. Freshman forward Sophie Bellner made another nice through pass to Bingham in the middle, and Bingham sprinted into a one-on-one with Cougars goalie Natalie Beachler. The two collided, but Bingham was able to get the last touch on the ball and it trickled into the net as both lay on the ground for a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
“With Lauren Bingham at the top, she is our power forward,” Reasoner said. “She’s the one who gets the job done and she got the job done tonight. I’m very proud of her and the rest of the team because it takes an entire team to bring that goal home.”
Catholic Central had the game’s first prime opportunity, as an initial save by Jenema squirted away and she beat Cougars forward Kate Passinault — the niece of Traverse City St. Francis baseball coach Tom Passinault — to the ball in the 19th minute.
“We’ve been working towards this for the last four years,” Gabby Krakow said. “It feels really good that it all came together in my final year of high school, especially with my mom as coach. This was the goal from the beginning. We knew we wanted to get here and it feels super good that we did it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.