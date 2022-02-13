TRAVERSE CITY — Most people would take it easy on a hip that was decaying and all but dead. But not Kevin Tarras.
Instead, Tarras decided to strap on his skis and win northern Michigan’s largest nordic ski race — the VASA — in 2019. That, of course, was after winning the same 27K freestyle race in 2017 and taking third in 2018, also on that decaying hip.
The 39-year-old from Grawn has been skiing on a bad hip from the moment he started just months before entering the 2015 White Pine Stampede. The champion skier and competitive runner was eventually diagnosed with osteoarthritis in his left hip just before the 2019 VASA.
“The bone was dead,” Tarras said. “If you’ve ever stumbled across an old bone in the wild, it’s got the holes in it from it starting to die — my hip looked like that. It’s pretty crazy that was inside me for so long.”
Tarras had hip replacement surgery in April 2019, just two months after winning the VASA. The procedure, which took only 45 minutes, involved cutting off the dead part of his hip and, in Tarras’ words, “cramming a spike with a ceramic ball in there.”
“I lived with it for 10-plus years, and it took 45 minutes to fix it. I wish I would’ve known that,” he said. “It changed my life. Living with chronic pain, it’s not fun. You don’t have to live that way.”
Tarras was a competitive runner from 2005 to 2014 until the pain became too unbearable to continue to push through. So he took up cross-country skiing, and that didn’t hurt ... as bad.
The first time he tried skiing was “not great.” Tarras fell a few times, and he finished “way in the back” in his first VASA.
“But I had the drive of, ‘I don’t want to be bad at this,’” he said.
Tarras continued to practice and bought roller skis for the spring.
“I was scuffing up my elbows, breaking polls, skinning my knees,” Tarras said. “I’d come home and take my shirt off and my wife would be like, ‘Why are you bleeding?’ and I’d go, ‘Uhh, I fell. I’m fine.’
“I eventually kept pushing at it and got better and better.”
Tarras’ hip was still sore after competing or working out, but he pushed through it.
He admitted he probably should have been smarter about getting his hip looked at, but he didn’t want to risk losing time doing the things he loved.
“It was bad, but I was stubborn,” he said.
Although the doctor said his right hip didn’t look great and certainly wasn’t the hip of someone in his mid-30s, the left hip looked like that of an 80-year-old.
“Being a competitive endurance athlete, you just learn to live with pain,” Tarras continued. “I didn’t know I was cranking on an arthritic hip. If I did, I definitely would not have. But I like to compete.”
Tarras’ wife, Ashley, happens to be slightly familiar with her husband’s stubbornness. Ashley is an occupational therapist who works with people who have had hip replacements. She helps them rehab after surgery, although she said most of her patients are 65 years and older.
She found Kevin a bit more difficult to work with — sometimes.
“Athletes aren’t great patients because they don’t have any patience,” she said. “They’re used to being active and exercising five days a week on a strict regimen. When you have surgery, you’re out of commission and have a lot of pain. You have difficulty just walking to the bathroom and getting dressed.”
Ashley said the first few weeks were really challenging for Kevin, and he more than agreed. Tarras was told to restrict himself to walking and light physical therapy for six weeks, per doctor’s orders.
“I was getting pretty frustrated. The pain just wasn’t getting any better. It felt like the pain was constant, the same every day,” he said.
By the fifth week, Tarras said he started to turn the corner. That meant he wanted to get back to skiing as quickly as possible.
“I was asking Dr. (Todd) Galdez if I could roller ski on it,” Tarras said, adding that Galdez quickly shot down that idea. “He said we needed to get that bone to grow back and cement itself together so it’s 100 percent healed.”
“We had to tell him to slow down,” Ashley said.
When Ashley and Kevin met, their first date was walking around and looking at Christmas lights and decorations. She immediately noticed his limp and asked him about it. He brushed it off and said it was fine, seeing as how he had run 21 miles that day
“Everybody who knew me knew I walked with a limp. They’d ask me if I hurt myself,” he said. “In my head, I didn’t know I was limping. I was so accustomed to the pain that was just how I dragged my leg along. I’d forget I was limping until someone said something.”
In his first ski races post-surgery, Tarras took third at the Lakes of the North, third at the Forbush Time Trial, he won the White Pine Stampede and took second in the VASA in 2020.
Just weeks ago, Tarras won the Lakes of the North and the Forbush on back-to-back days ahead of the VASA.
“Everyone that I talk to and the friends I ski with, they don’t even know that I got a hip replacement,” Tarras said. “You can’t really tell unless I tell them. And when I do, they’re insanely surprised.”
Ashley said that before his hip replacement, Kevin could barely tie his shoes. Doing so was an entire process, she said. Now, to see him without pain and with full mobility in his hip is wonderful.
“Going from that to not having pain and feeling in the best shape of his life is just a huge blessing,” Ashley said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Tarras called the osteoarthritis in his hip “just a freak thing.” Now that he’s back and pain-free, he’s hoping to compete at an even higher level than before.
“I raced well even with the dead hip. I won two VASAs with the dead hip and haven’t won any with the metal hip — hopefully I can change that,” Tarras said in an interview Monday.
Unfortunately for the two-time VASA winner, he did not become a three-time winner Saturday. Tarras finished eighth overall and second in his age group, 30-39, with a time of 1:36.45.
But with that new hip, Tarras won’t be hanging up his skis anytime soon. He’ll have plenty more chances to nab the elusive third VASA crown.