PREP BOWLING

MHSAA Rankings

Boys

Division 1

1. Utica Eisenhower

2. Plymouth

3. Livonia Franklin

4. St. Clair Shores Lakeview

5. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

6. Davison

7. Holt

8. Macomb Dakota

9. North Farmington

10. Hartland

Division 2

1. New Boston Huron

2. Swartz Creek

3. Flint Kearsley

4. Tecumseh

5. DeWitt

6. Bay City John Glenn

7. Mason

8. Marshall

9. Jackson Northwest

10. Bay City Western

Division 3

1. Coloma

2. Standish-Sterling

3. Frankenmuth

4. Comstock

5. Jonesville

6. Ogemaw Heights

7. Benzie Central

8. Muskegon Orchard View

9. Montague

10. Hazel Park

Division 4

1. Grass Lake

2. Burr Oak

3. Houghton Lake

4. East Jackson

5. Hanover-Horton

6. Bad Axe

7. Cass City

8. Bronson

9. Bay City All Saints

10. Saugatuck

Girls

Division 1

1. Westland John Glenn

2. Macomb Dakota

3. Davison

4. Grand Blanc

5. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

6. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

7. Sterling Heights Stevenson

8. Plymouth

9. Howell

10. Midland

Division 2

1. Flint Kearsley

2. Tecumseh

3. South Lyon East

4. Carleton Airport

5. Mason

6. Coldwater

7. Bay City John Glenn

8. Allegan

9. New Boston Huron

10. Charlotte

Division 3

1. Coloma

2. Portland

3. Birch Run

4. Alma

5. Essexville Garber

6. Ogemaw Heights

7. Standish-Sterling

8. Muskegon Orchard View

9. South Haven

10. Montague

Division 4

1. Grass Lake

2. Bronson

3. Oscoda

4. Hanover-Horton

5. Harbor Beach

6. Addison

7. Ithaca

8. Alcona

9. Homer

