From Staff Reports
BOYNE CITY — Longtime Boyne City cross country coach Andy Place is retiring.
Chelsey Herrmann, a current English teacher at Boyne City, has been hired for the position.
Place coached cross country for a combined 33 years, guiding Boyne Falls for 12 years and 23 more with Boyne City, which included coaching both schools in 1997 and ‘98 seasons.
“I was prepared to retire at the end of the 2014 season,” Place said. “That is when assistant coach, Cindy Banner, said she would continue to coach even though her daughter graduated. I could not have continued coaching without coach Banner. This season, coach Banner earned the MITCA Assistant Cross Country Coach of the Year award for her awesome dedication to our team. Going into this season, coach Banner and I decided it would be our last one.”
Banner’s son plays soccer for the Ramblers, and Place’s grandson plays football at Coleman.
“I wasn’t able to see him play,” Place said. “Cross country every Saturday morning makes it difficult to attend football games hours away on Friday nights. I have always wanted to be that grandparent that was always at grandkid’s events.”
Boyne City hired Alise Robinson as middle school cross country coach. The Ramblers also added Jenny McKenna as an assistant to Herrmann.
Herrmann will coach both the boys and girls teams.
Herrmann served as an assistant for the Ramblers last fall and has also been head coach at Pellston for two years after being an assistant at Harbor Springs under Mike and Emily Kloss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.