TRAVERSE CITY — The ball seemed to hang in the air for just a moment, spinning backward. As it fell from its peak, Seth LaPointe rose up.
The senior soccer player for Traverse City Christian fought through a scrum to get his head on the ball and strike gold — with just 37 seconds left on the clock. LaPointe’s goal held up, and the Sabres snatched a 2-1 victory over visiting Boyne City in first-round district tournament action Wednesday at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
“It wasn’t just me. Elliott’s a beast. He’s the one that put it on my head,” LaPointe said, referring to fellow senior Elliott Molby who made the corner kick on the game-winning goal. “God gave us that opportunity. I was just praying.”
TC Christian (15-5) — which co-ops with Grand Traverse Academy and TC St. Francis — played another tight game against the Boyne (12-8-2) just two weeks ago, pulling out a 1-0 win. The Sept. 28 game was tied 0-0 at the half, and the match Wednesday looked to be heading toward another scoreless tie at intermission.
Both teams put on defensive pressure, and the first shot on goal happened after more than eight minutes passed. TC Christian keeper Patrick Gallagher made the save and snuffed out a breakaway opportunity for Boyne. The Sabres’ first scoring opportunity didn’t come until 17:20 was left in the first half. Their second came about 80 seconds later when senior Gabe Classens’ chip shot sailed inches over the crossbar after Boyne keep Nic Santina got a couple fingertips on the ball.
Classens’ effort wasn’t even the closest TC Christian came to scoring.
Junior captain Henry Reineck rifled a shot from about 20 feet out that clanged flush off the crossbar with 10 minutes left in the first half. But Reineck rectified the near miss less than five minutes later.
Julian Ahluwalia found Reineck streaking toward the net. The sophomore made the extra pass, and Reineck did not miss the opportunity to give his team the lead.
TC Christian head coach Roy Montney said soccer is a game of opportunities.
“This game could have gone either way,” Montney said. “We got opportunities, and we capitalized. There really isn’t anything else to it.”
Boyne City came out strong in the second half, led by senior Derek Word. He showed some frustration in the first half, but Word channeled that into determination in the second. Word made several attempts at a shot, bouncing off the defender’s shins before finally getting one past Gallagher to tie the game with 30:50 left in regulation play.
The game stayed knotted at 1-1 for another 30 minutes and 13 seconds until LaPointe’s clutch header.
“We gave it one helluva run,” Word said. “Sure, it’s not the result we wanted, but it was an honor to play with these guys.”
Word spent 12 years playing with many of his teammates and 14 with two others.
“They’re brothers,” he said through tears. “I’m going to miss them.”
Emotion and disbelief washed over the Ramblers as they walked to the sideline.
Boyne head coach Ross Daniels called the defeat a “heartbreaking loss.”
“I’ve been in a lot of games. I’ve been on a lot of sidelines. I don’t think I’ve experienced a heartbreaker like that — ever,” Daniels said.
The loss ended the high school soccer careers of 11 Boyne seniors. Daniels coached them all four years and started all 11 on senior night, something he’s never been able to do before. Graduating that big of a group is a big loss, bigger than the 2-1 loss Wednesday.
“This group has been great. It’s tough. It’s especially tough to see them go. Tough way to end the year,” Daniels said. “I’m more sad for them than I am for me. It’s their career. Seeing it end in that fashion, that’s just difficult to take.”
Reineck called Boyne City a great team and a great opponent.
“It’s hard to see them go out in the first round,” he said. “Our team, we always fight to the end. We have a great squad that loves to fight until it’s over. I had faith all the way through.”
The Sabers move onto the Division 3 district tournament semifinals Monday. They take on a Kalkaska at Elk Rapids High School at 5 p.m.
“If they’re going to keep going, they’ve got to keep improving,” Montney said. “They showed that today.”
The last-minute win has TC Christian fired up.
“I’m feeling it,” LaPointe said. “I’m ready.”