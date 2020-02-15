TRAVERSE CITY — In a matter of an hour, Traverse City Central senior Henry Goldkuhle added to the excitement of the Trojans' 48-43 win over Petoskey.
After the conclusion of Friday's game, Goldkuhle committed to Calvin University in Grand Rapids to play basketball.
He’ll play under coach Bill Sall, who will enters his second season leading the Knights. Sall replaced Kevin Vande Streek, who retired this summer after 23 years leading Calvin. Prior to Calvin, Sall was the head men’s basketball coach at Northern Michigan University.
“(Sall) saw me before,” Goldkuhle said. “Once he got the job at Calvin he saw me at Grand Valley State with the high school team, after that he reached out.”
Goldkuhle went on a visit early August, took an overnight visit in October, then a third trip to the Knight’s game against rival Hope college.
“I really liked what he had to say,” Goldkuhle said. “Everything was in line with what I believed in.”
The Knights graduate their top three scorers in 2020.
“They have a quite a big hole to fill. Hopefully I can step up right away,” Goldkuhle said. “That all depends on how good I get over the summer and before the season starts with them.”
With Calvin being a NCAA Division III school, Goldkuhle says he’s attending with the help of academic scholarships. He’s looking to major in both computer science and business.
“I really like the coding of it all,” Goldkuhle said. “I really like math, and computer science kind of involves math and problem solving, that really interests me.”
For now, TC Central, tied for first place in the BNC, plays host to Gaylord Thursday.
