TRAVERSE CITY — Monday night belonged to Colleen Hegewald and Cora Pomaranski.
But instead of keeping all the attention for themselves as the only two seniors in Traverse City St. Francis’ final regular-season home game, Hegewald came up with an idea for Monday’s nonconference girls basketball game against Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
The team wore pink jerseys to honor the sister of Hegewald’s travel basketball teammate that’s battling bone cancer. Taylor Zeinstra, 11, is the younger sister of Avery Zeinstra, one of Hegewald’s teammates with the West Michigan Drive, a team based in Grand Rapids.
“She’s been fighting it for a few months,” Hegewald said. “So I just wanted to do something special for her and her family.”
So the Gladiators wore jerseys with pink numbers, lettering and accents down the side.
Once the game started, St. Francis revved up its engine into the red, jumping out to a 9-0 lead en route to a 41-32 victory over the Eagles.
“Senior Night set the tone,” Gladiators head coach Adam Warren said. “They came out with a lot of energy. They were excited about the night. We came out quick.”
Hegewald drilled an early 3-pointer and Pomaranski sank another bucket as part of a 9-0 run over the first two minutes. Gwyneth Bramer’s jumper made it 9-0.
St. Francis (14-5, 11-3 Lake Michigan) made it 15-3 on Maggie Napont jumper and layup sandwiched around another Hegewald jumper, forcing Lake Leelanau to call its second timeout just 3:21 into the game.
“We came out with a lot of energy and shots were falling,” Napont said. “We hustled; defense was good. We were unstoppable.”
St. Mary head coach Clint Couturier agreed, saying the game’s first several minutes decided the outcome.
“They came out on fire,” Couturier said. “Everything they were shooting was dropping. Once we got them out of their rhythm, then we played even with them from that point forward. The game was won and lost in the first four minutes.”
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (13-5) pulled within seven with a 7-0 second-quarter run featuring 3-pointers by Emily Grant and Audrey Smith. The Glads took a 28-16 lead into halftime.
“That was crucial,” Warren said. “They came out with a lot of energy there in the first quarter. Unfortunately, that was I think the only quarter we won. So it was nice to get that big lead and hang on to it, because they became pretty scrappy throughout the game.”
In the second, third and fourth quarters, Lake Leelanau held a three-point advantage, making that early St. Francis 19-7 lead even larger in the game’s outcome.
“Our shots weren’t falling,” Napont said. “But we kept on pushing, and I think that’s what got us through the game overall.”
Zoe Korson led Lake Leelanau St. Mary with 11 points, with Smith, Grant and Leah Fleis each scoring six. Grant led the team in rebounding with seven and Kyla Barnowski made four steals and Smith three.
“I’m sure they felt they couldn’t put us away,” Couturier said. “We felt like we could get over the hump. So it was a good game and I just wish we would have had a little better stuff. But I’m proud of the girls never giving up; they had a great good effort all the way around.”
Napont led the Gladiators with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Bramer netted 12 points, eight boards and three blocks and Hegewald put up 11 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Pomaranski added four points, and Brooke Meeker and Mary Kate Carroll each grabbed five rebounds.
“We came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Hegewald said. “It started to get pretty scrappy and I think we held our own pretty well, which helped us to push through and get the win tonight. I know that they were really gearing up for us. So we made sure to come in ready to play. I knew that we were going to get their best game.”
It was the first time the two teams squared off since the 2012 season opener.
St. Francis closes out the regular season Wednesday at Division 1 Alpena (10-8) when the Wildcats are hosting their own pink game. The Gladiators host their Division 3 district that also features Glen Lake (19-0), Elk Rapids (16-2), Mancelona (4-12), Grand Traverse Academy (9-5) and Benzie Central (9-8).
“It’s a good game for us to go into districts with,” Warren said. “I’m familiar with Alpena in general, coaching in the Big North (Conference) for so long. So I know it’s a tough place to play.”
Lake Leelanau travels Wednesday to Onekama (5-12) and Friday hosts Lake Michigan Conference champion Elk Rapids.
“This is just where we want to be,” Couturier said, “having good games going down the stretch.”
