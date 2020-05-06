CHARLEVOIX — Luke Stuck was happy just to play this year.
Then he played well. Really well.
The Charlevoix multi-sport standout committed to play football for Hope College after finally getting to play full-time as a senior.
"It felt really good," Stuck said. "Football has been my life the last six years, and not being able to play killed me."
Stuck suffered from various injuries his first three years of high school, ranging from a torn hamstring tendon to partial tears of the medial collateral and lateral collateral ligaments in his knee.
Stuck played the entirety of the Rayders' 40-26 season-opening win over Elk Rapids. It was the most football he played in four years.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end and defensive end led the Northern Michigan Football Conference with nine sacks, and also earned honorable mention all-region in basketball. His senior season of baseball was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Any time we see multi-sport athletes, that's a huge plus," Hope College head coach Peter Stuursma said. "To me, that jumps out. Basketball players always have great footwork and explosive energy."
Stuck — an all-Lake Michigan Conference pick in basketball and all-Northern Michigan Football Conference selection as well — also received interest from school such as Northern Michigan, Northwood, Alma and Albion, among others.
"The sky is really the limit for him," Charlevoix football coach Don Jess said. "He really only played one season of football."
Stuck doesn't know whether he'll play tight end or defensive end at the college level yet. Stuursma also said that will be decided later when the team find out how to put its best 11 players on either side of the ball.
Stuck said Hope fits him both athletically and academically. It's also a reasonable three-hour drive from Charlevoix to Hope College, and a 2:28 drive to Ann Arbor to see his twin sister Elise play basketball at the University of Michigan.
Matt and Erica Stuck both were all-state basketball players in their day, scoring over 4,000 varsity points between them at Manton.
"The whole Stuck family is obviously really athletic," Jess said. "He's an athlete, but also a great person. He's been a pleasure to coach."
Stuck maintained a 3.85 GPA to help the Rayders earn academic all-state as a team. He plans to major in pre-med.
Stuursma said he likes to recruit under-the-radar athletes with potential and a chip on their shoulder. He sees all those things in Stuck, who grew from 6-1, 215 as a freshman and has a small sample size of tape, given his limited time on the field for three years. But when he played, he made a difference.
The Stuck name carries some weight as well, but Luke backed it up on his own this season with a stellar season.
"That doesn't hurt, either," Stuursma said. "That's hard to gauge, but when you have parents who played college athletics, that's good bloodlines."
