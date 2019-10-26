TRAVERSE CITY — Sharing wasn’t good enough. The hats had to wait.
The brand new black Big North Conference football champion headwear made its debut around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, after Traverse City Central locked up the league title outright with a 41-13 home win over Cadillac at Thirlby Field.
The hats were passed out on the field to players following the victory that sends the Trojans into the playoffs on an eight-game win streak and ranked No. 10 in Division 2.
“When it’s done with zeros on the clock, we can celebrate and the kids earn the gear,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said.
The Trojans (8-1, 5-0 Big North) led 20-0 at halftime and jumped out to an early lead, thanks for a huge play on special teams.
A day after Traverse City West blocked its 12th of the season and Christian Boivin got his seventh to tie the state record, the Trojans busted in on the act, with Jordan Liggett blocking Colin Hess’ boot and Austin Bills snagging the ball out of the air for a 14-yard touchdown return 2:13 into the game.
It’s Central’s first BNC title since 2016.
“It’s been awhile and it felt like awhile the last two years not having it,” Schugars said. “It’s always a goal of ours, but we didn’t want to share. Cadillac was going to put up a fight and they did. They’re a good team, they’re the third best team in our conference and I hope they make the playoffs. They’re a playoff team and I just told our kids, ‘Listen you beat a good team.’”
Central took away Cadillac’s inside run game, as the Trojans’ defensive tackle duo of Kyle Anderson (6-0, 290) and Elias Vasquez (6-0, 295) made life difficult for the Vikings (5-4, 2-3 BNC) to get anything going between the tackles.
All told, Cadillac ran 58 times for 156 yards, an average of 2.7 per attempt. Most of the Vikings’ bigger gains came on pitches wide to Noah Cochrane, Collin Johnston and Tipp Baker.
“Their offensive line comes out low and hard and physical and we just had to deal with that,” Anderson said. “We practiced all week staying low and adjusting to our assignments. Cadillac runs the veer offense and our assignment is the fullback dive every play. So that’s what we did and it worked out for us.”
Eventually, after Central throttled runs up the gut, the Vikings switched to the outside. Anderson and Vasquez — a senior transfer from Leland who hadn’t played football before this year — kept doing their thing and shutting down the middle when Cadillac decided to test them again.
Vasquez, who approached Schugars after the first day of practice about joining the team after moving from Leland, had six tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Anderson had five stops, including 0.5 for loss. Linebackers Luke Morrison, Matt Brunner and Burnham filled the rest of the gaps, combining for 36 tackles.
“We’re glad to have him on the roster,” Anderson said of Vasquez, who played soccer at Leland. “He’s been getting in more and more every week. He started this week, and he’s doing well and he’s making plays and it’s great to have them.”
Central’s defense also came up big on a second-quarter goal-line stand, thwarting the Vikings after a first-and-goal from the 5.
Cadillac tried four different ball carriers, with Trey Searles and Burnham stopping Johnston for no gain from the 2 on fourth down. Brunner, Vasquez and Burnham also made stops in that series.
“We clamped down and the goal-line stand, that was huge,” Schugars said. “Because in a 14-0 game, if we don’t stop them, it’s 14-7 and the whole game changes. That was a huge defensive stop, and then we were able to flip the field and score.”
Burnham registered 17 tackles on the day, plus an acrobatic interception on the sideline on the fourth quarter’s first play. That pick — one of only two turnovers on the day by either squad — would set up Austin Bills’ 4-yard sweep for a touchdown to make it 41-7.
“I saw the third guy coming out on a little out and I knew I had to break on it,” Burnham said. “We’ve been going over it in practice. I just knew what to do.”
Burnham ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, while Bills added 57 yards and a TD on nine totes and Carson Hall turned three attempts in 47 yards and a TD. Peyton Smith completed 8 of 11 passes for 119 yards.
Cadillac had four rushers with over 40 yards, including Aiden Gurden (45), Cochrane (41) and Johnston (47). Baker added 27 and Carter Harsh 25. Gurden completed three of four passes for 32 yards and Johnston scored both Vikings touchdowns. Baker racked up 10 tackles (including two for loss), while Alec Barczewski had six.
“We had some self-inflicted errors there at the start,” Vikings head coach Cody Mallory said, “and against this Traverse City Central team, you can’t do that against them because they’re going to take advantage of it.”
Mallory said the team is preparing to play at Escanaba (7-2) in the Division 4 postseason. With the Eskymos having played three Big North teams this season, he’ll have plenty of game film with mutual opponents to comb through.
“Everything else is down here so we’re excited about that next step,” Mallory said.
Midland, once projected as the district’s top seed in Division 2, now faces the possibility of being overtaken by Central. The Trojans seem most likely to host Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) or Midland Dow (6-3), depending on how the top seed shakes out when the official brackets are announced at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.