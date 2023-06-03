HARBOR SPRINGS — There are few things worse than being on the wrong end of a shootout in a district finals match.
The Charlevoix varsity girls soccer team fell short, 3-2, in shootouts against Harbor Springs (7-12-3) on Friday in the Division 4 district championship game on the Rams’ home pitch. The win gave Harbor Springs its second straight district title.
Despite falling short, Charlevoix head coach Peter Scholten was pleased with the girls’ effort.
The Rayders dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the season and barely got everybody back before the start of districts. Rayders senior Mikayla Sharrow missed the first three weeks of the season with an injury.
“The injuries that we went through enabled us to get some bench players some playing time and help develop them, so that was a positive,” Scholten said. “I was happy that we got everybody back because we were peaking at the right time.”
Charlevoix already lost and tied the Rams in the regular season, but playing a team for a third time if always different. Scholten told his players before taking the field to leave everything they have out there.
The Rayders scored 12 seconds into the first half after Claire Scholten sent a long ball to Mikayla Sharrow, who dribbled past multiple defenders to score. Freshman Blaise Sytsma-Reed sent a pass to Sharrow for her second goal midway through the first half to extend the lead to 2-0 at halftime.
“We knew how dangerous Harbor Springs can be,” Scholten said. “We weren’t comfortable with a 2-0 lead.”
The Rams entered the second half with all the momentum; but after a scramble for the ball, the Rams collected and sent one into the net to cut into the deficit.
Harbor Springs tacked another goal to knot the game at 2-2. Later, the Rayders thought they had a goal scored in OT, but it was called back because of a dangerous play near the goalie.
Charlevoix junior goal keeper Addison Boop was solid between the pipes. The Rams had multiple chances to score in regulation, but Boop didn’t let anything through. She did, however, allow three goals in the shootout.
Scholten said a lot of the Rayders’ (7-11-1) losses were against tough opponents from different divisions. After losing 6-0 and 3-0 to Lake Michigan Conference champion Elk Rapids, Scholten saw improvement in his team.
“That was a good hard fought game, and I saw that we were peaking after beating Glen Lake, but I knew we were going to have to dig deep against Harbor Springs,” Scholten said.
The Rayders are graduating five seniors who played a pivotal role in the starting lineup. Three of those seniors are in the starting lineup, but injuries forced the Rayders to play the bench. That leaves them optimistic about next season.
Sharrow has been with the team since she was a freshmen, but Scholten has known her since she was a child. Scholten called Sharrow one of the toughest players he’s met.
”She played all last season with a fractured collarbone,” Scholten said. “She was injured in the Glen Lake game and was playing with a splint. She’s one of the toughest and most determined individuals I’ve ever coached and is a force to be reckoned with.”
Harbor Springs next faces Midland Calvary Baptist in the regional semis at Big Rapids High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.