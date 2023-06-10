BIG RAPIDS — Harbor Springs girls varsity soccer started their first five games of the season 0-5-1 and still managed to make a run to the regional finals for the second consecutive year.
“We’re a young team, over half of the team is filled with sophomores and juniors with some freshmen,” Rams assistant coach Shallon Grawey said. “It took us a bit for us to get to where we are because it took them a month to get used to playing fast.”
Harbor Springs (8-13-3) canceled their junior varsity season, leaving five freshmen to join the varsity team. The Rams didn’t get their first win of the season until April 20 and went on to lose five straight before collecting some wins.
The Rams scratched their way through districts by winning the championship game against Charlevoix in a shootout. They followed that performance with a shutout against Midland Calvary Baptist in the regional semifinals, but the magical ride concluded in the regional finals against a familiar opponent, North Muskegon.
The Norse defeated Harbor Springs 3-0 earlier this season and beat them in shootouts last year for the D3 regional title. The Norse had their way with the Rams on Friday, as they would capture their second straight regional title by winning 1-0.
“First off, I just want to praise our competition with this game. That’s an outstanding program,” Rams coach Aaron Riley said. “For us to go 80 minutes with them and to almost get it today, that was great.”
The Rams left everything they had left on the pitch as everyone showed effort the whole game. The Norse struck first at the 22:51 mark in the first half off a block from goalkeeper Hailey Fisher that made its way to the top bar and deflected inside.
The senior keeper had a phenomenal performance by her coach’s standards.
“I don’t think we’d be Harbor Springs without her,” Grawey said. “She’s the glue for us.”
Riley added that her presence in the goalie box gives the defense the confidence they need. For 80 minutes, the defense played with confidence.
The Norse had many possessions inside the Rams’ goalie box, but the defense continued to pin it out to center field. Senior Grace Thorpe had moments in the first half where she almost connected to the back of the net for Harbor Springs.
Her teammates put her in a position to have a chance to score. Multiple long balls were sent to Thorpe as she used her quickness to make magic happen.
Thorpe had moments where she would send a pass between the defender’s legs and outsprint the defender, giving herself a clear path to a goal. But the Norse keeper wasn’t letting anything through.
“Grace is our speed demon,” Riley said. “She knows her skill set. ‘I’m going to be the fastest one out there,’ and she was dangerous in that first half. If there’s a player of the game, that lady should get it, and I told her when we shook hands, she should be the first one that gets that championship trophy.”
The Norse defense continued to apply pressure on the Rams, but almost a little too much in the second half, as they were given a red card inside the goalie box, giving life to Harbor Springs.
At the 18-minute mark of the second half, senior Teagan Inglehart had a chance to knot the game off a penalty kick — but she missed wide.
Riley said he had faith in Inglehart because she showed the coaches she can make those kicks. Inglehart made one of the goals in the shootouts for the district title against Charlevoix.
Both coaches were pleased with how the season panned out despite the repeated outcome of losing to North Muskegon for the second consecutive season, and eight of those seniors were on both losing ends.
Riley said the soon-to-be triathlon athlete, senior Josie Baker, is one of the seniors that will be missed for what she brought to the team.
“The thing I can say about her the most is her positive attitude. And that’s why she was our senior captain,” Riley said. “No matter how stressful the situation she’s smiling and encouraging.”
While figuring out the team’s landscape, Riley said he scheduled tough teams for Harbor Springs to play against, so the girls were prepared for the postseason.
“That is the only way to get our girls to be where we want to be by the end of the season,” Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.