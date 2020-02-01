BELLAIRE — Lars Hallstrom couldn't see Spencer Eusden at the 36th kilometer of the 44th annual White Pine Stampede on Saturday.
Hallstrom stumbled and fell coming down the hill while cutting around the chairlift on the 35th of 50 kilometers on Saturday and Eusden disappeared into the blustery snow.
Hallstrom recovered, but Eusden had already slipped away. The next 15 kilometers were a battle of attrition between the two as Hallstrom climbed back and passed Eusden with just over one kilometer to go, winning the White Pine Stampede in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 12 seconds.
Eusden, a California native, slid past the finish line 117 seconds later as the two were nearly nine minutes faster than Kyle Hanson, who placed third.
"I felt really good after I fell actually," Hallstrom said. "I just started skiing at my own pace because I didn't know where he was. I managed to catch him and we skied the last four or five kilometers together."
Hallstrom won the 20K freestyle event last year and decided to step up to the 50K race because he feels his base level of fitness is higher than ever before.
The 22-year-old Ann Arbor native is the captain of the Nordic Ski Club at the University of Michigan and has competed in five Stampedes. Saturday was his first victory.
"I have been spending a lot of time on the bike," Hallstrom said. "We don't have any snow down state so I am spending nine to 12 hours a week on a bike in my room and it has translated a lot more to skiing where it is all leg power."
Hallstrom said he rides between 180 and 200 miles a week on his stationary bike to help train for these events.
Last year's winner Sam Holmes exited the race after a few kilometers because of illness.
Emily Blackmer, of Ann Arbor, was the top female finisher in the 50K freestyle event with a time of 3:01:52, followed by Erin Lipp (3:04:05) and Elizabeth Callison (3:18:18).
'A new lease on life'
This time last year Kevin Tarras couldn't even tie his own shoes.
The Traverse City native spent the last seven years of his life in constant pain. His hip was riddled with arthritis by the time he was 30 and it stopped him from participating in the marathons that he loved.
Last May, the 37-year-old got a left hip replacement and started on the road to recovery. That road ended not even 10 months later with a win in the 20K freestyle portion of the White Pine Stampede in 1:03:25.
"It has given me a new lease on life," Tarras said of his hip replacement. " I am pain free. I've been training like I haven't missed a step. It doesn't even get sore. I have been trying to make it sore but it hasn't yet."
Tarras and James Somerville, who placed third in the 20K, said the first 10K of the course was "lightning fast" until the snow started to fall and the uphill battle began.
Skiers slowed down on the 10K climb to the finish line at Shanty Creek Resort according to Tarras. He thought he would be caught but after looking back with under a kilometer to go, Tarras knew the win was his.
"I think there's a big group of guys up here that it's always fun to race against," Hallstrom said of the event. "It (White Pine Stampede) has the highest level of competition and it's always fun to just get the ski with them. It keeps the pace higher and even when you don't win, you feel like you had to try your hardest for it."
