Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 4 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&