LANSING — TC Christian junior Hunter Haldaman has swept the postseason.
Haldaman followed conference and regional titles up with a state championship at the Division 4 individual bowling State Finals at Royal Scot in Lansing.
“I was just trying to get as high as I could in our conference and just kind of see what I could do at the end of the season,” Haldaman said.
Haldaman placed second overall in the morning session with a series of 1216 and qualified for bracket play. He defeated Muskegon Western Michigan Christian’s senior Gabe Gauthier 412-325 in the first round.
In the elite eight, however, Haldaman found himself in a tough matchup Jake Schultz from Grass Lake.
“I had beat him my first game by 24 pins,” Haldaman said. “He had me by a good amount (by the 10th frame of the second).”
Haldaman needed two strikes in the 10th frame to have a chance at winning. By the time the ball returned the second time, Haldaman had the match won, but he still ended up striking all three rolls to seal the win by eight pins, 409-401.
“I didn’t even add it up in my head until afterwards,” Haldaman. “I knew I could only lose by 24 or less. I was just kind of going in my head that ‘this match isn’t over.’ I was like the 10th frame could change the game, thankfully it did.”
In the final four, Haldaman beat Aaron Stephens from Breckinridge 427-391 to move into the Championship game. Hunter wasted no time, rolling a 216 in game one to take a 49 pin lead finished with a 404-373 win.
Haldaman, a junior, said he didn’t expect his success Saturday. Perhaps his bigger surprise, however, came late Friday at the dinner table.
Haldaman’s brother, who attends Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, flew in to watch him bowl, revealing the surprise at an Old Chicago restaurant in Lansing.
“He came across the country to watch me bowl and that was awesome,” Haldaman said. “He bowled at state two years ago and I was there then. That was awesome.”
Phillips, Ream survive qualifying round and fall in Sweet 16
ALLEN PARK — Noelle Phillips of Traverse City Central and Ondrea Ream of Traverse City West each moved into the Sweet 16 and fell in the opening round of the Division 1 individual state finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.
Phillips fell top Cheyenne Washington of Lake Orion 459-417, Ream fell to 403-315 to Anna Bartz of Jenison.
