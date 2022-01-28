GAYLORD — Not a ton made the trip on a snowy, icy night. Those that did got a show.
Division 4 No. 3-ranked Gaylord St. Mary topped No. 6 Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62-50 in a fast-paced game in front of a crowd of about 250 Thursday at Monsignor Kaminski Gymnasium in Gaylord.
Gaylord’s full-court press ramped up the tempo for a frenetic game in which Lake Leelanau went toe-to-toe for three quarters with only five players before the Snowbirds wore down the Eagles and pulled away in the fourth.
“It wore them down a lot,” Gaylord St. Mary junior point guard Macey Bebble said. “In the third quarter, we were really ready to turn it up, so we just tried to find more gas and slow them down more because that’s what we do.”
Longtime University of Wisconsin-Stout men’s basketball coach Eddie Andrist watched the game from the stage above the gym floor. Gaylord coach Pat Schultz said he borrowed Andrist’s “run-and-jump” press and they became friends over the years. Andrist — an inductee into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association in 2021 after an 18-year career at Stout — flew in Thursday to see his defense in action and is staying at the Schultz’ home.
“We have not seen a press like that this year,” Lake Leelanau senior point guard Zoe Korson said. “We haven’t been pressed much, and they were subbing three at a time and we were just running up and down. It was crazy.”
Lake Leelanau fans, meanwhile, said the trip on icy, slippery roads took about 2.5 hours, even though it came at the last minute.
It was also only LLSM’s third game in the last month and first in eight days after three other January games (Hale, Kalkaska and Mesick) were canceled. Thursday’s date was rushed, and the top-10 game came about fairly late because Pellston shuttered its girls basketball program for the time being because the Hornets couldn’t field a full team after some injuries left the small team short-handed. That left the Snowbirds with an open date, and the game was just set in place Tuesday.
“I’m so thankful that they came,” Schultz said. “We got a lot more out of this game than we would have against Pellston. So I give them credit for coming over in this weather and playing.”
The game was tied 25-25 at the half. Neither team led by more than three until Sydney Grusczynski’s four-point play 1:50 before the intermission put the Snowbirds on top 25-20. An Audrey Smith 3-pointer and Delana Kirt long two took a deadlock into halftime. The first seven second-quarter baskets either tied the game or changed the lead.
Gaylord St. Mary took a 45-37 lead into the fourth quarter as Ava Schultz scored eight of her 18 in the third.
“We were a little gassed at the end,” Eagles coach Clint Couturier said. “And then Emily (Grant) fouling out made a huge difference there.”
Grant, who scored 12 for the Eagles (8-2), picked up her fifth foul on a play with 3:56 left in which she was pushed from behind into a GSM offensive player, drawing a whistle.
“Obviously, they’re a great pressing team,” Couturier said. “So it’s full-court, 94 feet for 32 minutes.”
Lake Leelanau only played five players until Grant fouled out, bringing in junior Kaelyn Dunham and freshmen Kyla Barnowski and Jessica Grant.
Gaylord St. Mary (12-0) had trouble with Lake Leelanau’s big interior duo of Emily Grant and Leah Fleis, who combined for 17 points and gave the Eagles a big rebounding edge.
Schultz aims for 75 possessions a game, which equates to more than two a minute. Without a lot of size, the Snowbirds get out and run instead of getting bogged down in a half-court contest.
“I’m okay with 40 or 50 threes a game because whether we get the rebounds or not, that’s gonna force (tempo),” Schultz said. “We’re suited for 85 feet. We’re not suited for that 25-30 feet.”
The Snowbirds hit nine 3-pointers Thursday, all in the first three quarters, knocking down 11-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter as Bailey Murrell was the only Snowbird to score a fourth-quarter field goal. She scored three buckets in the final eight minutes to finish with 10 points as four Gaylord players finished in double figures.
Ava Schultz scored a game-high 18, canning four 3-pointers. Bebble added 16 points and Grusczynski 14.
What the Snowbirds used to their advantage was a deeper bench, rotating eight players and frequently subbing in three at a time.
Korson led the Eagles with 14 points. Smith scored nine points, all on first-half 3-pointers, while Kirt scored eight and Fleis five.
“We were trying to play aggressively — that’s our game,” Korson said. “But our shots just weren’t falling as much as usual tonight. We have some really good shooters. They just were on top of us.”
Barnowski’s layup with five ticks left was the only bucket not scored by the Eagles’ five starters.
“I couldn’t be prouder. Such a great opportunity to come play the No. 3 team in the state, and I thought we held our own for most of it,” Couturier said. “We’re going to just keep working hard and building and building.”
The two teams could meet again in the first round of regionals at Frankfort, providing they win their district brackets. Couturier said having game film to watch could make the next meeting a different story.
“She was amazing,” he said of Korson breaking the press. “I think she’ll be better. ... I thought we had to help Zoe more. We kind of left her on the island. We weren’t coming back hard to the ball, and she was getting past that initial wave of the defense and then we should have been open on the sides and passing that ball ahead.”
The Eagles host Grand Traverse Academy (5-4) Tuesday, while the Snowbirds draw Harbor Springs (12-1) and star freshman guard Olivia Flynn on Monday.
“It’s huge,” Bebble said of Thursday’s win. “We’ve been winning, but just not a lot of them have been tough enough competition. We play a hard team on Monday, so I think this will be good for us.”