TRAVERSE CITY — Kaylynn Alenn's work is in demand.
That's what made Kevin York relieved he skipped to the front of the line.
The Grand Traverse Academy track and field and cross country coach has an affinity for Michael Jordan and shoes.
So in May, Allen — one of his standout runners on both teams — presented him with an acrylic painting of an almost life-sized Michael Jordan jersey and Air Jordan shoes.
"It's incredible," York said. "She one of the most gifted artists I've ever seen. If you want her to do work for you, there's a list."
Alma College did much of the same in recruiting the GTA standout and aspiring artist, contacting Allen quickly in the recruiting process and getting an early lead in landing the versatile runner.
"She's incredibly coachable," York said. "It's incredibly unique that if you tell someone something or critique them that they embrace it. She's a total package that I think a college would be looking for."
That package includes high grades, character, talent and being coachable.
Alma and Aquinas showed the most interest in Allen's talents early, with Alma quickly moving into the lead after York prodded Scots coach Matt Chovanec to take a look at Allen, who also started at point guard on the Mustangs basketball team as a senior.
"He really talked about how much of a quality kid she is," Chovanec said. "Those are the type of kids we look for."
Allen dropped by Alma for a visit, along with her mom, just around the time universities started closing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The school's admissions office was about the only thing open, and Chovanec gave the pair a personal tour of a mostly vacated campus.
"I was her campus guide that day," Chovanec said. "I love doing that anyway, so it was no problem. We really like the energy she brought and we connected pretty quick. I think she'll fit in very well with our team."
"It was fun," said Allen, a 3.94 GPA student who plans to major in art and minor in business. "It was more fun than it would normally be."
Last season, Allen ran a leg on two winning 400-meter relay teams, two victorious 800 relays and four top-six finishes in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles. Her only sprint that didn't place in the top six was regionals at Manton.
As a sophomore, she won the Frankfort Invitational in 300 hurdles and 800 relay, capturing first in the 400 relay at the Mid-Michigan Invitational and Manton Ranger Invite. The GTA 1,600 relay won the Boyne Invitational and Allen's quartets qualified for the Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet in all three. She qualified for the Honor Roll Meet eight times in three track seasons, all on relays with varied lineups.
In cross country, she posted six top-10 finishes, including a runner-up spot in the Central Lake Hot Dog Invitational as a sophomore.
Lake City hurdler Emma Elmquist is also in Allen's recruiting class as the Scots try to move up after finishing seventh in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in both men's and women's track last year.
"It's looking in the right places," Chovanec said. "In northern Michigan, there's a lot of good potential up there and sometimes it doesn't get recruited as hard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.