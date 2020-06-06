GAYLORD — Danny Smith recruited Drew Long out of Gaylord St. Mary two years ago.
While on that trip, a young infielder also made an impression on the Delta College coaches.
Fast forward two seasons — or one, really — and Steven Koscielniak is also set for Delta.
"We went up to St. Mary a few times," said Smith, who has coached the Pioneers program since its inception in 2012. "You know every season Gaylord St. Mary is going to be in the thick of it for a state championship. We have Drew Long on our team. We watched Drew, and Steven also stuck out."
Assistant coach Chuck Murphy also saw Koscielniak at last year's state semifinals.
The Snowbirds' three-year starter at shortstop also drew interest from Alma, Olivet, Mott Community, Finlandia, Illinois-Springfield, Delaware State and Hiram College.
"I liked the place," Koscielniak said. "I actually loved it."
The Pioneers roster already includes Long, plus Elk Rapids' Devin Sempert and Kalkaska's Jared Cooper. All three were sophomores this season, when the school posted a 7-5 record before shutting down because of the coronavirus.
Delta also rostered numerous area players over the course of the program's nine-year history, including Manton's Preston Shazri, Petoskey's Luke Schrage, Cadillac's Lewis Finch, St. Mary's Josh Nowicki, Kalkaska's Robin VanOrden and Gaylord's Levi Irish and Cole Wright. Nowicki went on to play at Aquinas, Wright at Davenpoty and VanOrden for Rochester after their days at Delta.
"He and I played ball together since I was in eighth grade," Koscielniak said. "To experience that again is huge."
Koscielniak hopes to play two years at Delta, transfer to a Division 2 or NAIA school, then go to the police academy to be a state trooper.
Koscielniak drew Record-Eagle Dream Team honors in baseball as a junior and in football for his senior season. He drove in 25 runs, scored 33 and stole 13 bases for the Snowbirds in their 2019 run to the Division 4 state semifinals, the fourth straight season the school made the trip down to East Lansing for the Final Four and third consecutive with almost the same mainstays leading the way.
"He was doing the things you look for," Smith said. "He makes plays at big times. Good eye at the plate. Those type of things were obvious as a sophomore."
St. Mary players wanted one more shot to break through and bring home a state championship, but the coronavirus put an end to that.
"It hurts," Koscielniak said. "You just have to get through it and keep working. You can't take any days off."
Koscielniak said he'll miss his high school teammates the most after all the extended postseason voyages they've been through.
"That special bond I had with all the guys there, it's a different bond than at a public school," Koscielniak said. "You really get to know them."
The two-time first-team all-Ski Valley Conference baseball pick also produced a 3.20 grade-point average and aims to study criminal justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.