GAYLORD — Drew Koenig wasn’t sure he’d play college baseball.
Nevermind where. It was if he would at all.
The Gaylord St. Mary star ended up committing to Alma College, joining Snowbirds teammate Joseph Moeggenberg.
Koenig also received interest from Delta Community College.
“It was to the point where I was like, ‘Well, maybe college baseball isn’t for me,’” Koenig said.
Then a visit to Alma College changed everything.
“It was really nice,” Koenig said. “Not what I expected at all.”
Another surprise was when the Scots pursued him as a pitcher, not a catcher.
The Snowbirds’ No. 2 pitcher behind Drew Long served as St. Mary’s backstop when he wasn’t pitching, often in the first game of doubleheaders.
He’ll pitch out of a relief role for the Scots, a situation he hasn’t found himself in since his freshman season.
“I never thought I’d go to college as a pitcher,” Koenig said, “because I always also played catcher.”
Moeggenberg — who played on the Gaylord Baseball Club travel team with Koenig as well — could end up playing behind him in the infield.
“We were like, ‘Man, it’d be sweet if we could play together again,’” Koenig recalls.
“It just worked out that way,” Moeggenberg said.
The three-time first-team all-Ski Valley Conference selection — as a catcher his freshman year and then twice as a pitcher — batted .398 with 41 hits, 23 runs and 37 RBI (sixth in the region) in the 2019 season. He stuck out 100 batters in 78 innings en route to an 11-5 record and 2.78 earned-run average.
He heads to Alma armed with a fastball in the low 80s, with good command and off-speed pitches. The right-hander recently added a slider to his repertoire of a curve, split-finger fastball and change-up.
The Snowbirds were a preseason favorite to return to East Lansing for the fourth straight year before the season halted because of the coronavirus.
“I was one of the last ones to get the info,” Koenig said. “I went to a mandatory meeting and got there and everybody was torn apart.”
St. Mary returned all nine starters from a team that made the journey to Michigan State University the previous three seasons and entered the season ranked No. 2 in Division 4, behind Petersburg Sommerfield, which returned seven of nine starters after winning last year’s state crown.
“The past three years, we had really great teams, but this one is the team,” said Koenig, who plans to major in dentistry. “We were really prepared and for this to happen is a nightmare that it all could be thrown away.”
