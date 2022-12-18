TRAVERSE CITY — Joey Donahue pretty much needs a separate drawer for all of his award shirts.
Traverse City St. Francis gives out awards throughout the season for the best block of the week, hit of the week and top players on special teams and the scout team.
The Block of the Week award — and the T-shirt that each time comes with it — went to Donahue every week this season as the Gladiators extended their season by advancing to the Division 7 state championship game. It almost became a running gag each week as awards were handed out during film sessions.
“It’s amazing, not only handing off to him but watching him block,” St. Francis quarterback Wyatt Nausadis said. “In film sessions, it’s like everybody should get out the popcorn watching Joey’s blocks.”
That’s just on offense. What Donahue does best is direct the St. Francis defense.
Those attributes went a long way in earning Donahue selection as the Record-Eagle’s 2022 Football Player of the Year.
“Joey is irreplaceable, and I mean that with all due respect to the other players,” Nausadis said. “Joey’s mental side of the game is just irreplaceable.”
The saying of certain players being like an extra coach on the field is almost literal in Donahue’s case.
He not only makes the calls on defense and directs everyone where to go before the snap, but the senior would also do his own film study, sending out messages in a team group chat that would break down what formations the opponent uses and tendencies of individual players.
St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said when defensive coordinator Mike Lesinski would get distracted by something else during games, he’d ask what defense they were using. Often, the reply was, “I don’t know. Joey got us in something.”
Sellers said he was comforted by having a middle linebacker who ran the defense as much as Donahue.
“It helps you sleep at night,” Sellers said.
Sellers had a discussion with Donahue early in the season about how many carries he was getting at fullback. Donahue’s response was, “That’s OK. I like blocking for Garrett (Hathaway) anyway.”
He’d finish fourth on the team in rushing attempts, averaging 8.04 yards per carry and scoring 15 touchdowns (second-most on the team behind Hathaway).
Donahue started on defense all but the first two games of his freshman season. He started at offense guard as a sophomore and moved to the backfield last season.
“He still has that lineman mentality to him,” Hathaway said.
Donahue hurt his left knee in Week Eight of the 2021 season against Cheboygan. It would require surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and doctors set a Jan. 25 date for getting back to sports.
“The second I had that date, I couldn’t wait for it to come,” Donahue said.
Until then, no running or jumping. He used crutches in school.
Donahue said he just didn’t feel normal without sports to play, almost losing a sense of identity. Donahue said he found it harder to focus in school while going from a student-athlete to just a student.
“Sitting and watching is not easy,” Donahue said. “Shifting gears and almost being a coach is not easy. It was hard being separated from my team.”
Even after getting back to practice, it didn’t come right back. It was hard to jump off his left leg, hard to run without a limp.
His first basketball practice back, he landed awkwardly on the first jumper he took, twisting his ankle. Donahue said he was too scared to tell coach Finnegan.
He traveled with the team to a game at Boyne City. He wasn’t sure if he was going to play or not.
Donahue did, sinking his first shot, getting fouled and banking in the free throw for a three-point play.
DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year: Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis
Offensive Player of the Year: Reed Seabase, TC Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Pretzlaff, Gaylord
Special teams Player of the Year: Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis
QB — Wyatt Nausadis, Sr., TC St. Francis — Led St. Francis in passing (1235 yards, 19 TD, 2 INT) and rushing (1,036 yards, 12 TDs). Two INTs on defense, including one in the semifinals. Picked as NMFC Legends Division MVP. Opened the semifinal rout of New Lothrop with a kickoff TD return to set the tone.
QB — Jack Neer, Sr., Boyne City — All-State a kicker/punter last year. Averaged 41.8 yards a punt, with a long of 58. Hit two field goals, 22 extra points. Completed 60.8% of passes for 955 yards, 18 TD, two INTs. Ran for 154 yards, 2 TD. 17 tackles and an INT on defense. This is all in five games before he broke his foot and missed the rest of the season. Still named conference MVP, even while missing four games.
RB — Reed Seabase, Sr., TC Central — First-team All-Saginaw Valley and SVL Blue Division co-MVP. Ran for 1,274 yards, averaging 8.1 yards on 157 carries. Scored 17 TDs and averaged 127.4 yards per game. Added 144 receiving yards and a TD. Has D2 offers, including Saginaw Valley State. 5-10, 195.
RB — Colton Eckler, Sr., Mesick — The Bulldogs star earned invitations to play in three All-star games, the Legacy Senior All-Star Game, Hawaii Tiki Bowl and All-American Bowl. Honorable mention All-State pick and team captain ran for 920 yards (averaging 8.5 per carry) with 15 TDs, adding 452 receiving yards and another 11 TDs. Scored 29 total TDs on season and had 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4 interceptions on defense.
RB — Garrett Hathaway, Sr., TC St. Francis — 72 tackles (43 solo) as he went between LB and DT. 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT. Had 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks in state finals. Ran for 871 yards, 17 TD, 10.1 avg on offense. 158 receiving yards, 4 TD. Conference Offensive POY. Father won a state title in 1985 at TC Central.
RB — Eli Graves, Jr., Kingsley — Ran for 1,464 yards and 19 TDs, adding 164 receiving yards and a TD in an offense that often spreads carries around. Made the All-conference team three times — in one season. Was on the All-NMFC team as RB, DB and punter.
WR — Patrick Sterrett, Sr., Charlevoix — The Rayders’ Swiss Army knife could slice up opposing defenses in a variety of ways. Two-time All-State selection was the NMFC’s Leaders Division Offensive Player of the Year. Averaged 32.5 yards per touch on 20 receptions for 491 yards, 56 rushes for 755 yards, 811 return yards and 20 TDs on offense. Pitched in 25 tackles and 4 INTs on defense at safety.
WR — Alex Calcaterra, Sr., Boyne City — Maybe the best big-play threat in northern Michigan at WR. The 6-3 basketball player averaged 25.3 yards per catch on his way to second-team All-State honors. Made 21 catches for 542 yards, 10 TDs this season. Added 46 tackles, six TFL, one INT on defense. Has 18 TD grabs over the last two seasons.
WR — Jaxon Childers, Jr., Benzie Central — Lit up the Huskies’ offense for 48 catches for 711 yards and seven TDs. Ran for 924 yards and 16 TDs as well. Put up 47 tackles (24 solo), six INTs on defense to earn first-team All-State from the Associated Press.
TE — Derek Rood, Sr., Cadillac — Grand Valley State commit had 26 catches for 502 yards, 4 TDs. Added 69 tackles, 16 TFL, 2 forced fumbles on defense. Team captain was a unanimous first-team All-Big North pick.
OL — Mack Bontekoe, Sr., McBain — Ferris State commit is a beast at 6-4, 285. Two-time All-State selection already. Team ran for 2,300 yards and averaged 5.8 yards a carry this season.
OL — Caden VanSickle, Sr., Manistee — Michigan Tech commit at 6-4, 275 earned first-team All-State from AP. Team rushed for almost 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in 11 games. Didn’t miss a game in three years on varsity. Team won first two playoff games in program history during his career. Only allowed one sack in three seasons.
OL — Kyler Brunan, Jr., TC West — Already has Division 1 offers as a junior, including from Central Michigan University. Honorable mention All-Saginaw Valley. Also had 11 tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense.
OL — Caleb Franke, Sr., TC St. Francis — The Glads’ center kept lanes open up the middle throughout the season as St. Francis averaged 7.85 yards a carry for the season. First-team All-NMFC pick on the line.
OL — Jack Herzog, Sr., Charlevoix — The 5-10, 225-pound senior is a 4-year starter, 2-year captain and two-time All-conference pick. Charlevoix had the most successful four-year stretch in program history during his career.
DL — Gavin Phillips, Sr., Petoskey — Two-way starter made his presence known on both sides of the ball. Played every down on offense this season. Team captain earned first-team All-BNC with 38.5 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.
DL — John Hagelstein, Sr., TC St. Francis — Played both at defensive end and linebacker this season, making an impact in both spots as a pass rusher.
DL — Ethan Morgan, Sr., TC St. Francis — Big body for TCSF on both sides. 17 tackles, 1 TFL on defense, operating mostly as a block-eating lineman.
DL — Brady Vaughan, So., TC West — Second-leading tackler on the Titans with 70, he paced the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (three).
LB — Joey Donahue, Sr., TC St. Francis — 118 tackles this season (67 solo), including 13 in the state final. 14 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FF, 4 FR, 1 TD. Ran for 563 yards, 15 TD, 8.4 avg on offense. 90 receiving yards. Conference Defensive POY. Brother is a long snapper at Duke.
LB — Joey McHugh, Jr., Boyne City — Honorable mention All-State as a sophomore, McHugh continued to grow as a football player. Led the Rambler defense with 73 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT. Ran for 949 yards, 10 TD, 8.55 per carry at RB. NMFC Leaders Division Defensive Player of the Year.
LB — Brady Pretzlaff, Jr., Gaylord — Led one of the area’s best defenses (which only surrendered more than 20 points twice in 10 games) with 115 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions. Has offers from Illinois and CMU already as a junior. First-team All-Big North and first-team All-State in Divisions 3-4.
LB — Vindarr Soffredine, Sr., TC West — Vin continued the Soffredine family’s tradition of producing impact defensive players for the Titans. Led West’s defense with 102 tackles, including seven for loss, a sack and fumble recovery.
LB — Landon Swanson, Jr., Charlevoix — Junior is already drawing college interest after a big season in he put up 108 tackles and made two stops for safeties. Three-year starter and co-captain was first-team All-NMFC.
DB — Teegan Baker, Sr., Cadillac — Second-team All-State pick by the Associated Press, Baker produced 96 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT and forced a fumble. Also kicked for the Vikings, hitting 21 PATs and all three field goal tries. Unanimous All-Big North pick.
DB — Jack Prichard, Sr., TC St. Francis — Picked off five passes this season as a game-changing corner. Made 38 tackles, plus three for loss) and forced a fumble. Added 345 yards on offense and four TDs, plus a punt return TD.
DB — Cael Katt, Sr., Benzie Central — Wore jersey No. 1, and backed that up with his play, putting up 5 INTs, 111 tackles (62 solo), 16 pass break-ups. Ran for 478 yards and 5 TDs with 11 catches for 173 yards and 2 TDs. One kick return TD. First-team All-conference.
DB — Connor Boyer, Sr., East Jordan — Didn’t even start the first two games of the season and finished with an area-high 7 interceptions. Added 23 tackles, a forced fumble and one recovery. First-team All-conference, second-team All-State and coaches association All-region.
DB — Lee Pizana, Sr., Manistee Catholic — Returned four of his six interceptions this year for touchdowns. The 6-foot, 170-pound corner made 27 tackles and earned honorable mention All-State for the 6-3 Sabers.
K/P — Connor Byram, So., Gaylord — Did a bit of everything for the Blue Devils. Started on the offensive line and went 7-of-10 on field goals, with two of 40 yards or more. Kicked a late game-winner against Kingsley and averaged 38 yards a punt. First-team All-Big North kicker.
Special Teams — Chris Gay, Sr., Kalkaska — Teams just plain kicked away from the Blazers standout. Kalkaska gave up just over 25 points a game, which meant there were plenty of kick-return opportunities. Still, teams only allowed him to return the ball 7 times, and he averaged nearly 40 yards a return, with one touchdown. That was while he played through an ankle injury much of the season.
Coach — Josh Sellers, TC St. Francis — Guided the Gladiators through a gauntlet of a schedule, playing six top-10-ranked teams (seven if counting Jackson Lumen Christi twice) on the way to the Division 7 state championship game and a 13-1 record.
SECOND TEAM
QB — Josh Klug, Sr., TC Central — Missed a decent portion of the season with a shoulder injury, then played through an ankle injury late in the season to lead Central to a TC Patriot Game comeback victory over West with a TD pass to Mack Shane in the final minute. Signed with Louisville for baseball.
QB — Nick Stevenson, Sr., Frankfort — Led Frankfort’s balanced spread offense with 1,178 yards rushing and 914 passing. Two-year starter and team captain guided the Panthers to an 8-1 regular-season record and conference title. Named MVP of the NMFL’s Legacy Division.
RB — Fletcher Anderson, Jr., Frankfort — Split carries in the backfield with Ashton Hollenbeck and Stevenson ran the ball quite a bit as well, but the team captain still carved out a standout campaign with 822 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards and 83 tackles to earn the NMFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.
RB — Dillon Croff, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary — Helped carry the Snowbird offense when Gavin Bebble and Brody Jeffers were shelved by injuries for the first half of the season. Ended up with 1,335 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing and another 212 yards and 3 TDs receiving to earn Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. Picked off three passes on defense. Scored 6 TDs in one game vs. Inland Lakes. Honorable mention All-State.
RB — C.J. Hibbler, Jr., Petoskey — Electric runner ran for 502 yards and hauled in 89 receiving yards in only 3-and-a-half games before suffering a broken leg. Scored 9 TDs, including two on returns.
RB — Declan Shockley, Sr., Elk Rapids — Workhorse for the Elks offense, he ran for 826 yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns and eight 2-point conversions.
WR — Neil Ihme, Sr., Glen Lake — The tall wideout grabbed 20 catches for 458 yards and four TDs, averaging 23 yards per catch. Pitched in 66 tackles and 6 INTs on defense. All-conference at both WR and DB.
WR — Seth Marek, So., Petoskey — One of the top receiving threats in the Big North Conference, Marek caught 26 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns to earn first-team All-BNC accolades.
WR — Emmerson Farmer, Jr., Frankfort — Hauled in 27 catches for 490 receiving yards. Added 123 rush yards, 66 tackles, 2 INTs, averaged 38.2 yards a punt and was the team’s kick and punt returner.
TE — Drew Hardy, Sr., TC St. Francis — Second on the Gladiators state finalist team in receptions with 15 for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns, he added 39 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 2 fumble recoveries (one returned for a TD). First-team All-NMFC at TE.
TE — Ryan McGuire, Sr., Elk Rapids — Caught 25 of 33 targets for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns, but really made an impact as a top-notch blocker on the edge.
OL — Keaton Abraham, Gaylord — Started at center for the Devils (with zero bad exchanges), but also was a major contributor on the defensive side with 61 tackles and 3 sacks.
OL — Devin Town, Sr., TC St. Francis — Big tackle for the D7 finalist Glads played on a line that allowed TCSF to average 7.85 yards per carry, have 5 different runners gain more than 300 yards (including four over 500 and two over 800) and three players run for double-digit TDs.
OL — Ryan Henning-Neumann, Sr., TC St. Francis — Slimmed down a little to play pulling guard better and anchored a line that paved the way for the Gladiators to gain 5,717 yards. Somehow didn’t make the All-Northern Michigan Football Conference team.
OL — Rieley Wade, Sr., Cadillac — Didn’t give up a sack all season and graded out as the Vikings’ top blocker. Team captain was first-team All-Big North Conference and is drawing Division 2 college offers.
OL — Tyler McInnis, Sr., Kingsley — The top blocker on Kingsley’s unit that led the way to scoring 37.4 points a game and a 7-3 record, McInnis earned earned first-team All-NMFC status.
DL — Nate Fasel, Sr., Kingsley — Earned first-team All-NMFC Legends Division on the D-line, leading the Stags’ charge to a 7-3 record. Also a standout power lifter for Kingsley.
DL — Cole Merrill, Jr., Bear Lake — Set a school record with 91 tackles in the Lakers’ 8-game schedule, 52 of which were solo. Added 11.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Set program’s single-season tackles record with 17.5 (15 solo) vs. Brethren. Primarily a tight end on offense, the 200-pounder also played center, guard and tailback this season because of injuries.
DL — Mason Davis, Jr., Gaylord — The Blue Devils lineman earned first-team All-Big North Conference honors after a season in which he put up 47 tackles and 7 sacks.
DL — Grant Schmidt, Sr., TC Central — Led the Trojans in tackles for loss with 6.5, making 47 stops along the line. Added a sack and a forced fumble for TC Central, drawing first-team All-Saginaw Valley. Also caught 12 passes for 214 yards and a TD.
DL — Luke Hazelton, Sr., Glen Lake — Defensive end put up 60 tackles, a sack, 5 TFL in 8 games, even though teams would often run to the other side because he set the edge so well. Added 15 catches for 149 yards and a TD at tight end, where he was a very good blocker. First-team All-conference at TE.
DL — Aydan Fulton, Jr., Johannesburg-Lewiston — Joburg’s most dominant defensive player came from the line, where Fulton made 35 solo tackles and 100 total stops. Added two sacks and a blocked kick for the Cardinals.
LB — Brayden McCoon, Jr., TC Central — The Trojans’ second-leading tackler behind Seabase (by just two) made 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, logged one sack and forced a fumble to earn first-team All-Saginaw Valley status.
LB — Chris Reinhold, Sr., Cadillac — Standout Vikings linebacker is getting serious Division 2 college looks after a productive prep career. Put up 85 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble to draw first-team All-BNC honors.
LB — Sam Goethals, Sr., Kingsley — First-team All-NMFC linebacker made 90 tackles, a whopping 68 of those solo. Also starts on the offensive line, where he was All-conference as well. Added 2 fumble recoveries, 4 TFL.
LB — Shawn Bramer, Sr., Suttons Bay — Set all kinds of Suttons Bay records, running for 3,306 yards and 45 TDs in his Suttons Bay career and adding 90 catches for 1,940 yards and 20 TDs. Accounted for 1,970 All-purpose yards and 20 TDs as a senior, leading the Norsemen defense with 69 tackles (42 solo), 7.5 TFL, 6 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.
LB — Benji Allen, So., Glen Lake — A player the Lakers will lean heavily on the next two years, Allen put up 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks this season as a sophomore. Added 13 catches for 220 yards and a TD at receiver.
LB — Eddie Dutkavich, Sr., Manistee Catholic — The 215-pound lineman and middle linebacker put up 113 tackles for the 6-3 Sabers, adding 2 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.
DB — Trevor Swiss, Sr., Petoskey — First-team All-Big North pick led Petoskey 74 tackles, including three for loss. Team captain picked off a pass and made MHSFCA All-Region team as well.
DB — Brayden Halliday, Sr., TC Central — Started about half the season at QB after Klug’s injury, throwing for 4 TDs and running for 5 more. Played WR when Klug was healthy, catching 10 passes for 128 yards. Earned first-team All-Saginaw Valley at defensive back, 44 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a TD), 1.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
DB — Nick Hornkohl, Jr., Manistee — Two-time first-team All-conference. Led team with 17 total TDs (11 rushing, 5 receiving, 1 INT return). Led team in rushing and receiving TDs. Led team in tackles with 91 (66 solo). 5 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FR. Played safety.
DB — Nathan Winters, Sr., Manton — The Rangers’ leader all season posted an All-Highland Conference season with 61 tackles, 5 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, a sack and a fumble recovery.
DB — Landen Hart, Sr., Kalkaska — Three-year team captain and team Most Valuable Player was first-team All-NMFC after putting up 68 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 3 interceptions.
K/P — Johnathon Ringstrom, Sr., East Jordan — Exchange student who had never played football before this year hit on 3-of-4 field goals (36, 33, 32 yards). Nailed all 26 extra points and booted 6 touchbacks. Averaged 38.26 yards per punt.
HONORABLE MENTION
Anderson Farmer, OL, Jr., TC Central; Burke Flowers, RB/DB, Sr., TC St. Francis; Adeyo Ilemobade, RB/DB, Jr., TC West; Mack Shane, WR/K, Sr., TC Central; Luke Wolgamott, DE, So., Elk Rapids; Ben Reid, DL, Sr. East Jordan; Isaac Kelsey, QB/P, Jr., TC West; Cody Oaks, DB, Sr., TC West; Tyler Dohm, C/MLB, Sr., Petoskey; Darin Kunkel, QB, Sr., Lake City; Tommy Richardson, DL, Sr., TC St. Francis; Gage Baker, RB/LB, Jr., Glen Lake; Tyler Cooper, DL, Sr., TC Central; Isaac Bright, OL/DL, Jr., Glen Lake; Leon Barber, RB, Jr., Manton; Kelan Pletcher, QB/DB, Sr., Central Lake; Ashtyn Simerson, QB, Sr., Mesick; Braylon Grybauskas, WR, Jr., East Jordan; Rocco Anhalt, DL, Sr., Frankfort; Logan Shooks, RB/LB, So., East Jordan; Ashton Hollenbeck, RB/LB, Jr., Frankfort; Wyatt Gotts, LB, Sr., East Jordan; Drayten Evans, WR, Jr., Central Lake; Nate Babich, LB, Sr., Kalkaska; Ty Bensinger, RB, Jr., Gaylord; Alex Bocardo, WR, Sr., TC Central; Riley Hush, FB/LB, Jr., Gaylord; Russell Hush, RB, Jr., Gaylord; Ben Humphreys, OLB, Jr., Mesick; Ty Martinchek, K, Sr., TC St. Francis; Kyan Fessenden, RB, Sr., Kingsley; Aaron Sysko, Sr., LB, Petoskey; Logan LaHaie, LB, So., Petoskey; Leon Barker, Jr., RB, Manton; Korbin Sulitis, DL, So., Petoskey; Charlie Howell, QB, Jr., Cadillac; Garrison Barrett, WR, Jr., Central Lake; Keenan Suminski, DB/WR, Sr., Cadillac; Gavin Bebble, QB/DB, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary; Brody Jeffers, RB/LB, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary; Kaleb McKinley, RB, Sr., Cadillac; Brett Koscielniak, LB, Jr., Gaylord St. Mary; Ryan Sanders, OL, Sr., Cadillac; Bailey Wade, OL, So., Cadillac; Jackson Dobreff, DL, Jr., TC Central; Aiden Sweeney, OL, Jr., Frankfort; Lucas Stapley, RB/S, Sr., Brethren; Clayton Mobley, LB, Sr., Brethren; Garrett Mobley, WR, So., Brethren; Tyler Hall, TE/OLB, Jr., Mesick; Reese Robertson, RB, Sr., TC West; Connor LeSarge, RB, Sr., Onekama; Connor Sisson, WR/DB, Jr., Mesick; Tyrone Brouillet, RB, Jr., Benzie Central; Dalton Geetings, DB, Jr., Benzie Central; Ethan Kucharek, QB, Jr., Grayling; Tucker Strohaver, OL, Sr., Grayling; Jacob Chartrand, MLB, Jr., Johannesburg-Lewiston; Jake Huspen, RB/LB, Jr., Grayling; Nate Hummel, FB, So., Johannesburg-Lewiston; Joel Darin, S, So., Elk Rapids; Carter Sitz, LB, Jr., Gaylord; Louden Stradling, DB, Sr., Gaylord; Gus James, DB, Sr., Gaylord; Sam Tokie, OL, Sr., TC West; Ben Rice, OL, Sr., TC Central; Tamarion Fox, DL, Sr., TC West; Ayden Totten, DL, Sr., TC West; Gavin Hewitt, RB, Sr., Boyne City; Will Brown, OL, Boyne City, Sr.; Robert Dent, OL, Sr., Kalkaska; Jason Naumcheff, LB, Sr., Mancelona; John Hawkins, K/P, Elk Rapids, Sr.; Conner Rajkovich, DL, Sr., Boyne City; Trevor Streeter, DL, Jr., Charlevoix; Adam Streeter, OL, Jr., Charlevoix; Ryan Spate, LB, So., Boyne City; Angel Delgado, OL, Jr., East Jordan; Michael Galla, RB, Sr., Glen Lake; Kade Rosum, DL, Sr., Frankfort; Carter Kerby, DB, So., Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.